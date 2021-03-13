Women’s tennis equipment up to host # 9, Ohio State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.The Penn State tennis team (5-4, 4-4 B1G) will host the # 9 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3, 7-1 B1G) at the Indoor Tennis Center Sunday at 11 a.m. TO FOLLOW Ohio state: Live statistics LAST TIME OUT The Nittany Lions stumbled on the road last weekend, losing a few games to Iowa and Nebraska. Penn State started the road trip with a 5-2 loss to Iowa, with the Nittany Lions’ two points coming from victories by standout freshmen Karly Friedland (Hollywood, Fla.) And Alexandra Nielsen (Vancouver, BC, Canada). Against # 46 Nebraska, the Nittany Lions got off to a quick start with one of their most impressive doubles performances of the season. The Cornhuskers stormed back to win four of six singles matches, with Penn State’s lone win coming from another impressive freshman, Sofiya Chekhlystova (Talinn, Estonia) while the Nittany Lions dropped to 5-4 in the season. SCOUT THE BUCKEYES The Buckeyes started the season 3-2 in a difficult conference schedule with wins over a trio of opponents, including # 13 Georgia Tech, # 14 Virginia and # 50 Syracuse. Ohio State is packed with talent in the doubles and singles lineups. In doubles, the duo of Kolie Allen and Isabelle Boulais dominated with a 7-1 first place record with their lone loss to Georgia Tech. The duo of Luna Dormet and Irina Cantos Siemers currently have an unbeaten record, 6-0 in third place. The Buckeyes also have three singles players to watch. Dormet mainly played in the number 5 and 6 places and currently has a record of 11-1 over the year. Lucia Marzal has also performed exceptionally in the back of the line-up with a 12-2 record overall and seven consecutive wins. # 78 Cantos Siemers was also consistently in the # 1 spot, with an 11-4 record overall and an 8-4 record in double matches. NEXT ONE At the end of this match, the Nittany Lions look forward to hosting Rutgers and Maryland next weekend. Keep up with the Penn State tennis team at GoPSUsports.com. For continuous updates throughout the year, please ‘like’ our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pennstatewten and follow our twitter @pennstateWTEN.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos