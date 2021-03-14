Big Ten weekly hockey release





BIG TEN HOCKEY RELEASE (PDF) | TV GUIDE |STANDS| STATISTICS | MEDIA GUIDE The 2021 Big Ten Mens Ice Hockey Tournament opens on Sunday at the University of Notre Dames Compton Family Ice Arena. On Sunday, there will be a trio of quarter-finals leading to Monday’s semi-finals. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with all six games being broadcast live on BTN and the FOX Sports app. As the best seed in the tournament, Wisconsin secured a bye to the semifinal. Friday’s semifinals kick off with the best-placed Badgers competing against the winner of the Sundays Notre Dame-Penn State contest. In Monday’s second semifinal, the winner of the Minnesota-Michigan State game will face the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State game on Thursday. The winner of the Big Ten Tournament will automatically be awarded a seat in the NCAA Championship, which ends April 8-10 at the NCAA Frozen Four at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. In the first six years of the Big Ten Tournament, five different schools claimed the tournament title: 2014 Wisconsin (No. 2 seed)

2015 Minnesota (No. 1)

2016 Michigan (No. 2)

Penn State 2017 (No. 4)

2018 Notre Dame (No. 1)

2019 Notre Dame (No. 2) Wisconsin became the fifth different team to win the Big Ten Championship in the past five years and the fifth team overall since the Big Ten launched the conference game in 2013-14: Minnesota 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Notre Dame 2018

Ohio State 2019

Penn State 2020

Wisconsin 2021 Three Big Ten teams appear in the USCHO.com and USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine polls this week. Minnesota leads the conference at No. 4/5, followed by Wisconsin at No. 5/4 and Michigan at No. 6/7. Notre Dame receives votes in the USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine poll. With 43 points in 24 Big Ten games, Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield earned the conference scoring title for the second consecutive season. Caufield put all the Big Ten players on the pace with 24 goals in conference play and added 19 assists. Caufield is the first Big Ten skater to repeat himself as a scoring champion since the inception of the awards in 2015. The finalists were announced on Thursday for the Big Ten hockey individual awards 2020-21. The list of finalists can be found on page 2 of the PDF. The winners, along with the All-Big Ten teams, will be announced on March 16. Michigans Strauss Mann and Minnesota Jack LaFontaine were named among the nine finalists for the Mike Richter Award 2021, which honors the most outstanding goalkeeper in NCAA men’s hockey. The eighth annual award winner will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Mens Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. Five Big Ten skaters were named finalists for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award: Minnesota Jack LaFontaine, Brannon McManus and Scott Reedy, Notre Dames Matt Hellickson and Penn States Alex Limoges. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award honors senior student traits in four areas: community, classroom, character, and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced at the 2021 NCAA Mens Frozen Final Four in April. Nine standouts representing five Big Ten programs are among the nominees for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the best NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey player in the country. The nominee list includes Michigans Kent Johnson, Owen Power and Cam York, Minnesota Jack LaFontaine, Notre Dames Alex Steeves, Penn States Alex Limoges and Wisconsin Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award will be presented to the winner at the 2021 NCAA Mens Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. Thirty-one Big Ten highlights top a group of 106 NCAA players and recruits featured in NHL Central Scoutings’ updated Players to Watch list for the 2021 NHL Draft. Michigan and Wisconsin took the lead of all schools with eight players on the list, while Notre Dame followed in fifth with six. Michigans’ trio of freshmen Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and Owen Power all earned A ratings as first-round candidates, leading a group of 11 current NCAA freshmen listed. Sunday March 14: (1) Penn State Bee Our lady NC 12:00 p.m. ET (TV-BTN) (2) Michigan state vs Minnesota NC 4:00 p.m. ET (TV-BTN) (2) Ohio state vs Michigan NC 8:30 p.m. ET (TV-BTN) (1) Big Ten Quarter Final (2) Big Ten Quarter Final at Notre Dame Monday March 15: (1) Penn State / Notre Dame vs Wisconsin NC 4:30 p.m. ET (TV-BTN) (1) Big Ten Semifinal at Notre Dame Tweet # B1GHockey







