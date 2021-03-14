Sports
Sherdon Pierre accompanies the Knight of Barbados in the Olympic table tennis qualifiers in Doha
Jonathan Ramnanansingh
FORMER UTT Patriots High-Performance table tennis student athlete Sherdon Pierre is in Doha, Qatar, preparing Bajan Tyrese Knight for the Tokyo 2021 World Singles Qualification Tournament, which starts on Sunday.
Pierre and the 21-year-old player were also invited to participate in a special International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) High Performance camp one week before Olympic qualification.
Under his newly established sports organization, In For More (IFM) Sports Agency, Pierre hired the young Bajan.
In 2011 Pierre graduated from UTT with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Studies and specialization in Sport Management and Sport for Development. He then completed his International Masters in Sport for Development at UTT in 2017.
The Doha meeting is one of the ITTF’s rare qualifying events due to the pandemic. This has forced several of the best athletes in the world to take part in this stage to secure the Olympic qualification.
I came here as his (Knight) manager / coach. It is an excellent opportunity for both of us. This is my first introduction to being so close to the action at an international event. I am grateful for the opportunity and for Tyrese who believes in me.
I got a contract for him in Denmark and Sweden, but thanks to covid19 things didn’t go as planned. We then looked for opportunities for him to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers, Pierre said from his base in Qatar on Saturday.
After completing the development course, on Saturday, the pair put some of their newly acquired knowledge into the Knights game prior to qualifying. Pierre called the course an eye opener and was delighted to get in touch with some of the best table tennis coaches and athletes in the world.
He said Knight faces a tough challenge as he prepares high-ranking ITTF athletes for a spot at the Tokyo Games.
It will be a tough job for Tyrese to qualify for these Games. He is optimistic, has prepared reasonably well and is confident in his game. Were already acclimated and eager to act, the manager / coach said.
Pierre added that he wants to bridge the talent gap between the Caribbean and the international opposition. By attending the ITTF workshop and gaining hands-on experience in Doha, he aims to provide an additional platform for regional athletes to showcase their talents and improve their competitiveness on the international stage.
Although from Trinidad, Pierre will not limit his athlete pool as a certified sports manager to just TT. He believes the region should move forward competitively as a united force and continue to narrow the gap between the Caribbean and developed countries.
My passport says ‘Caricom Community’ and my goal is to bridge the gap between the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as internationally.
For far too long there has been a huge gap between us due to a lack of opportunities or maybe people are not following interests or building the necessary networks.
I’m looking at where athletes like Tyrese, who with limited training and less preparation, could compete. Imagine starting at a younger age and getting the athletes there until we reach a stage where we can train at home, he added.
Because of the pandemic, Pierre and Knight train in a bio-safe bubble and compete against each other. Their daily regimen includes breakfast, exercise and a return to the hotel with strict restrictions on outdoor activities.
Pierre sees bubble life as a blessing in disguise, as it has helped Knight put more emphasis on his game.
However, Knight recently returned to the competitive circuit after dropping out due to covid19 and other reasons.
Pierre thanked the Barbados government for recognizing Knights’ talent and investment in his, and by extension, the country’s future and potential Olympian. He indirectly called on the TT government and the national sports organizations to follow this example if we want to consistently generate top athletes.
We must invest in our athletes. Barbados paid quite a bit of money for him to be here and they saw a lot of benefit in it. We have to invest in our athletes because one side is not going to make him world champion overnight.
But it is a springboard as it approaches the best in the world. I am ready to help anyone who is willing to take up the challenge of becoming the best in the world. I will do my very best to achieve that, he concluded.
