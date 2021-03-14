The top 5 best cricket players in the world

Who is currently the best finisher in cricket?

In both T20 and ODI cricket, finishing the innings is essential to help the team reach a competitive total. It becomes more important if you hit second as you can adjust an innings accordingly. The best cricket players in the world are able to finish games with the bat once it is set for them by the top order.

MS Dhoni was a classic example in his prime. “Captain Cool.” would take the game deep, into the final overs, knowing he had the ability to reach limits at will.

However, it is a very difficult art to master, and only elite ball attackers and those with a cool temperament can do it regularly.

So, who are the 5 best players in the world in cricket?

5. Andre Russell

In fifth place is arguably the most destructive finisher in T20 cricket, Andre Russell. He would have been higher on the list if he had the West Indies much more in limited-overs cricket as a whole.

Nonetheless, Russell has shown his abilities several times over in finishing matches in T20 cricket for the various franchises he has represented. His overall success rate of 170 in the format is astonishing, given that a success rate between 130 and 140 is considered very healthy.

Russell has tremendous power in his arsenal and can hit the ball to any part of the ground. This means he doesn’t have to connect every ball properly to go for six. He goes deep into the fold, reducing the margin of error for the bowler.

4. Hardik Pandya

No player has grown as much as Hardik Pandya in the past five years and is therefore in fourth place. His rise among the Mumbai Indians has led to him being one of the first names on the Indian team in limited overs cricket.

Recently Hardik had a great tour of Australia. In the last ODI in Canberra, he built a partnership of over 150 with Ravindra Jadeja to save the innings by scoring 92 from just 76 balls himself. On the hunt for 195 every second T20I in Sydney, Hardik scored 42 from just 22 balls to help India seal the series.

Hardik uses his core strength to generate power and he has long handles that allow him to hit the ball wide. His reach plays a big part in this, as he can access the ball virtually anywhere on the crease. He averages nearly 35 in ODI cricket, with a strike rate of 115. In IPL, he averages 30 with a strike rate of 160.

3. Kieron Pollard

Number three on this list is Kieron Pollard. The West Indian is known for choosing his bowlers wisely when completing an innings. He does this incredibly well, targeting certain bowlers, who he thinks suit his style of batting and can go after.

Pollard has immense power and clears the border easily, preferring the straight borders as there are hardly any outfielders, even if he is wrong he will probably be safe.

He has done well for the West Indies in the limited opportunities he has been given due to political issues. However, it was in T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League where he really thrived. Pollard averages 30 with a success rate of 150 for the Mumbai Indians and has finished many games by the end of an innings.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s reading of the game in run chases is unparalleled, especially in ODI cricket, making him number two on this list. His track record in hunting is unbelievable given the pressure he faces from over 1 billion people who expect him to lead India to victory.

In ODIs, Kohli has scored more than 7,000 chases, with a batting average of 68 and a success rate of 95. Having spent 26 centuries of ODI chases makes him one of, if not the greatest batsman in the format. already.

Kohli has a different game than others on this list. He pushes and works the ball around for singles and doubles, without taking much risk to build up his innings.

1. Jos Buttler

First place is England superstar Jos Buttler. The right-handed has proven his credentials in all three formats of the game. His versatility in T20 cricket sometimes plays against him as he gets promoted to open. However, he is a superb finisher towards the end of an innings, with the range of shots he plays.

Buttler has the ability to scoop bowlers that have gotten their yorkers and go deep into the fold to make full deliveries, into balls that are in the slot. He has both the touch game and the power game to use when needed.

Buttler averages nearly 40 with a stroke rate of 110 when chasing and an average of 40 with a stroke rate of 126 when hitting first. Both are quite ridiculous for ODI cricket standards. His 90 of just 51 balls against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2016 was an example of how his arrival can boost an early scoring rate.

Jos Buttler is currently the best finisher in the world of cricket, thanks to his ability to send the ball to all parts of the ground, as well as his cool temperament.

