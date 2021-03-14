Women’s Tennis Sweeps Trinity University, 7-0





Air Force women’s tennis (7-2) defeated Trinity (Texas) University (3-5), 5-2, Saturday afternoon at the Newman Tennis Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Falcons swept the doubles and went 6-0 in singles for their second straight win so far over the weekend. The Falcons defeated St. Mary’s (Texas) University yesterday. The Falcons started with victories at No. 1 and No. 3 in doubles. Meredith Jones and Ksenia Vasilyev won at number 1 against Megan Flores and Catherine Cushing 6-3. Hailey Stelse and Mebeli Becerra won at number 3 against Nichole Markiewics and Elodie Richard 6-3. Alex Kuo and Isabella Flodin fell to No. 2 to Mary Kaffen and Zoe Kaffen 7-6 (7-4). The Falcons each won singles in straight sets. The Falcons allowed two or fewer points in 10 of the 12 singlesets. Kuo go things started with a win at No. 2 over Flores 6-1, 6-0. Mebeli Becerra then won at number 4 against Mary Kaffen 6-1, 6-1. Isabella Flodin got the match point with a win at No. 6 over Markiewicz 6-2, 6-2. Jones beat Zoe Kaffen at number 1 6-0, 6-4. Stelse beat Richard 6-0, 6-1 at number 5. Shailla Alda ended the day with a victory at number 3 over Cushing 6-2, 6-4. “This team continues to impress me every game,” said head coach Kim Gidley said. “Trinity caught fire and hit big in the doubles. We were 4-1 behind number 2 and 3 and number 1 in the doubles was 3-2 higher when we had a rain delay for the second time. Second delay stormed. the team back from both trailing 4-1 and number 1 doubles finished them. This showed a lot of struggle and discipline to come from behind to win the doubles. In the singles we saw some big adjustments from Mebeli Becerra and just do so well in any position! “ The Air Force will come back into action tomorrow against Texas A&M Kingsville. Air Force vs. Trinity (TX) University Double

Meredith Jones Ksenia Vasilyev (AF) def. Flores, Megan / Cushing, Catherine (TU_WTEN) 6-3

Coffee, Mary / Coffee, Zoe (TU_WTEN) def. Alex Kuo Isabella Flodin (AF) 7-6 (7-4)

Hailey Stelse Mebeli Becerra (AF) def. Markiewicz, Nichole / Richard, Elodie (TU_WTEN) 6-3

Order of arrival: 1, 3, 2 Singles

Meredith Jones (AF) def. Kaffen, Zoe (TU_WTEN) 6-0, 6-4

Alex Kuo (AF) def. Flores, Megan (TU_WTEN) 6-1, 6-0

Shailla Alda (AF) def. Cushing, Catherine (TU_WTEN) 6-2, 6-4

Mebeli Becerra (AF) def. Coffee, Mary (TU_WTEN) 6-1, 6-1

Hailey Stelse (AF) def. Richard, Elodie (TU_WTEN) 6-0, 6-1

Isabella Flodin (AF) def. Markiewicz, Nichole (TU_WTEN) 6-2, 6-2

Order of arrival: 2, 4, 6, 1, 5, 3







