CHSAA is releasing 5A, 4A 2021 hockey supports





The Frozen Four for both classifications will take place March 16-18 at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland.

DENVER The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) released the Class 5A and 4A hockey stirrups on Saturday morning. Due to scheduling constraints due to COVID-19 shortening the season, only four teams took to the field in each standings. That is a stark contrast to the field with 24 teams (all one classification) last year. Matches will be played March 16-18 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, with the 5A semifinals on Tuesday evening, the 4A semifinals on Wednesday evening and the championships on Thursday evening. The schedule is as follows: Class 5A

Tuesday, March 16 No. 1 Fort Collins vs. No. 4 Chaparral, 5.30pm

No. 2 Regis Jesuit vs. No. 3 Valor Christian, 8.30pm Class 4A

Wednesday March 17 No. 1 Crested Butte vs. No. 4 Cheyenne Mountain, 5:30 pm

No. 2 Kent Denver vs. No. 3 Battle Mountain, 8:30 PM It’s an honor for these eight teams to take the field, but tough for teams like Denver East (5A), Cherry Creek (5A), Ralston Valley (5A), Mullen (4A) and Colorado Academy (4A) who are all outstanding seasons. . CHSAA also announced on Saturday that each team will be allowed 100 spectators into the arena for their match (s) and parking is free. Concessions will be available, but also limited. Valor Christian is the state’s defending champion after winning a thrilling 5OT match against Fort Collins a season ago with a final score of 1-0. In an interesting twist, the 5A Frozen Four features the same matchups as last season. >> Video above: Fort Collins goalkeeper Sam Simon reflects on his historic 84-save performance in the 2020 title game RELATED: Fort Collins Ice Ralston Valley in High-Profile Hockey Game RELATED: Fort Collins goalkeeper Sam Simon reflects on historic 5OT, 84-save performance RELATED: Valor Christian Wins Hockey Championship in 5OT Thriller SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sport

