Preyesh credits coach Raman for recent success





Chennai Chennai’s Preyesh lived up to his bills last week at the 82nd Cadet and Sub-junior championships in Indore, where he took home the sub-junior boys trophy. At the 82nd Senior Men’s Championship in Panchkula last month, the 14-year-old punched above his weight and made the round of 32 on the way through stunning senior pro Jeet Chandra. However, Preyesh didn’t have the biggest forays at the 82nd Junior and Youth Championships in Indore, bowing out in the pre-quarter final in the junior boys section. At first I found it a bit difficult to get into the groove. After the first round of the main tournament in the sub-junior championship, I was able to play my natural game, said Preyesh, who represents the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) nationally. I have improved my game a lot in recent months. For me, the junior championship was neither difficult nor easy. The game standard was somewhere in between. I was a bit busy during the first round game. After that I had a smooth sail. My coach Raman sir, my mother and I were delighted after the triumph, added Preyesh, the winner of the men’s title at the Tamil Nadu State Championship last December. After the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, Preyesh had to make do with training alone for several months as the sports calendar was torn to shreds. But the youngster took full advantage of the time to hone his skills at the Raman Table Tennis High Performance Center here. I worked on my footwork and backhand technique. I’ve also worked on my power game. Overall, Raman mister motivates me a lot. That’s why I try to do my best every time I enter the field. I train for about four and a half hours a day. It was only through that hard work that I played well and had some success, he explained. Preyesh still has a long way to go in his career, but the paddler makes all the right moves to get to the top of the ladder.







