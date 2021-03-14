Utah State loses to San Diego State 68-57 in MWC tournament play





The Aggies have to wait and see if the Selection Committee places them in the Big Dance. The Utah State bench responds when Utah State guard Brock Miller, 22, sinks a 3-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference men’s championship tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / Isaac Brekken)

The Utah state basketball team lost 68-57 to the San Diego State Aztecs and failed to get an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament. Here are some quick thoughts on the game. 1. Sales killed the Aggies. The state of Utah has had a bad habit on several points this season of giving the ball away too often, but luckily that would not have cost them much play. However, it was the difference in the game against the Aztecs. The Aggies flipped the ball 16 times and SDSU had also stolen 10 times in the game. 2. Utah, United States, other guys shot badly. Neemias Queta and Justin Bean had 18 and 12 points respectively. But when it came to the team guards, the Aggies just didn’t get enough production. Brock Miller and Marco Anthony shot only 1 of 6, and Rollie Worster went 4 of 13. Alphonso Anderson scored eight runs off the bench, but no other USU reserve scored. 3. The state of San Diego was everywhere. This game was always going to be a defensive slugfest, but it was the Aztecs who prevailed on that side of the field. They doubled Queta at the right time and didn’t make the Aggies easy to watch because the rotations were fast and accurate. Utah State shot just 37% of the field for the game. This story is being updated.

