Aztec Spring Football: 5 Things to Watch

It’s a strange coincidence that the state of San Diego is starting spring training late this year, almost exactly a year after the SDSU ended spring training early.

The Aztecs had pushed for six of the fifteen training sessions planned when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, interrupting life, even college football as we knew it.

The practice and season were on and off and on and off, after which eight games were contested (in which the Aztecs went 4-4) with home games in a different city (Carson) and stadium (Dignity Health Sports Park).

SDSU announced a normal 12-game schedule two weeks ago, and the Aztecs will once again play out of town as their new stadium arises in Mission Valley.

The Aztec footballers will return to the training field on Monday and give a first glimpse of what lies ahead for the 2021 season.

Spring practice is not accompanied by the same sense of urgency as autumn. After all, there are 172 days between now and the September 4 season opener against the state of New Mexico. The next four weeks are just as important.

Following are five things you should see in spring practice.

Viewing this year is more figurative than literal. That’s because the practices have been closed. In addition, a school spokesperson said fans are not expected to be admitted during the mid-April spring creation, highlighting the workouts:

1. Quarterback competition

Who will be SDSUs starting quarterback?

This is the No. 1 question for the third consecutive season and again intriguing as the re-entrants had limited playing time and a newcomer will create stiff competition.

Last year, Carson Baker earned the starting place from the fall camp. Baker was replaced by Lucas Johnson mid-season and put his name on the transfer portal in January when it became clear that his skills were inconsistent with the direction the Aztecs are heading in the position.

Three double threat QBs are in the camp, with senior returners Johnson and Jordon Brookshire joined by sophomore Jalen Mayden, a transfer from Mississippi state. Freshman William Haskell is a fourth double-threat candidate, although he won’t be arriving until the summer.

Johnson seemed to be everything the Aztecs could wish for on the position when he started mid-season in Nevada.

He led SDSU to a halftime lead by completing 10 of 14 passes for 158 yards, with a 35-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown pass. Johnson was in and out of the second half lineup against the Wolf Pack due to a leg injury, underscoring in one match what has plagued him throughout his career. He cannot stay healthy.

Brookshire started SDSU’s last two games a win over Colorado State and a loss to BYU on the 2020 season. For the season, he completed 42 of 74 passes for 410 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brookshire, who had a game-high 23 against the Rams, is another good running threat, but he hasn’t shown the accuracy necessary to win the position.

Mayden’s presence will be most interesting this spring, as little is known about him. He took to the transfer portal last October after new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach joined KJ Costello as the Bulldogs who started QB.

Mayden appeared in three games at Mississippi State as a true freshman in 2018, completed 1 of 2 passes for nine yards and rushed seven times for 32 yards, but hasn’t seen the field since. He was originally recruited from Texas Sachese High, where he spent 6,210 yards for three seasons with 74 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran to 1,876 yards (6.4 ypc) with 24 touchdowns.

2. Looking for starters in secondary

The secondary was SDSU’s deepest and most experienced position last season.

But the Aztecs have the task of replacing three of the five starters this year after junior cornerback Darren Hall and senior security guards Tariq Thompson and Dwayne Johnson Jr. all have been announced for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Senior cornerback Tayler Hawkins and senior safety Trenton Thompson, the teams’ two best returning tacklers, are back.

The three other players joining them in the starting lineup remains to be seen.

Among the leading candidates are two junior cornerback Cedarius Barfield and security Patrick McMorris and four sophomore cornerbacks Noah Tumblin and Dallas Branch and security guards Kyron White and Allan Mwata.

Senior safety Rashad Scott would have been in the mix, but a mid-season ACL injury will put him out in the spring, if not after.

3. The offensive line

A month ago, the most intriguing storyline along the offensive line was identifying two players to replace starters on the left after the departure of senior tackle Kyle Spalding and senior guard Jacob Capra.

There is now additional interest with former NFL offensive lineman Mike Goff taking over from longtime O-line coach Mike Schmidt, who accepted a similar position at Syracuse.

How important is coaching style on the phone? We will find out. Goff obviously brings a wealth of knowledge after playing in the NFL for 12 years, including five seasons (2004-08) with the Chargers.

Among those competing for starting places are red-shirt freshman Jonathan Harrison, who last season was second on the depth chart among left-handers, sophomore Joey Capra, junior William Dunkle and senior Desmond Bessent.

4. Walk back Greg Bell

The running back room looks almost identical to last season, with seniors Greg Bell, Chance Bell, Jordan Byrd and Kaegun Williams all back.

Observations here are not to judge the competition between the players, but to confirm the health of Greg Bell, who clearly established himself as the No. 1 as he rushed over 100 meters in four consecutive games to finish the 2020 season. to open.

An ankle injury in Game 5 in Nevada cost Bell a shot at 1,000 yards in the shortened season. The injury limited him to just 28 wearers for 100 meters in the last four games, after rushing 85 times for 537 meters in the first four games.

Bell showed off a glimpse of his healthy self in the BYU season finale. Is he completely healed now? That’s what everyone wants to see.

5. Tyrell Wide Receiver Shavers

Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers followed Mayden from Mississippi state.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Lewisville, Texas, immediately becomes the highest SDSU.

Whether he will be a highlight for the Aztecs remains to be seen.

In addition to size, Shavers brings both prowess and four years of experience in the SEC.

Razors went to Alabama after high school. He red-shirted as a freshman in 2017 and then was given limited playing time for the next two seasons. Last season, he was a graduate transfer with Mississippi State, where he played four games. He was a total of nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. The score came in a Bulldogs win over defending champion LSU.