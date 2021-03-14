HOCKEY BOYS: Bemidji beats Fergus Falls in overtime





The win was the fourth in a row for the Lumberjacks, who ended the regular season with an 8-10 record. BHS traded back and forth with the Otters (13-3), the number 8 team in the latest Class A Lets Play Hockey rankings. Five of the match goals came via special teams, including Gladen’s overtime winner, as each team managed to hit two of the five power play opportunities. The Jacks penalty kill also scored a shorthanded goal. Tate Hammitt delivered the shorty just 2:30 into the game, giving Bemidji a 1-0 lead on his way to the second period.

The teams traded goals during the second period. Isaac Young tied the score early in the middle stanza, only for Ethan Maish who recaptured a 2-1 lead for the Lumberjacks 45 seconds later. Landon Thacker hit the power play to tie the game to 2-all with 37 ticks left in the period. Wyatt Mattfield buried a power-play marker at 4:04 of the third, but Fergus kept answering every BHS goal with an own goal, as Matthew Niblock tied 3-3 a minute later. The Jacks again came through on the power play at 6:18, this time from Connor Savard, to advance 4-3. The lead was held until Michael DeBritos tied the score with 2:25 forced extra innings remaining. Bemidji was the beneficiary of a stumbling talk against the Otters as time passed in the regulations, prompting the Lumberjacks to start the power game to get into the extra frame. It took Gladen just 28 seconds to secure the extra time winning goal from an assist from Hammitt. Tanner Rebischke made 22 saves in the net for the Jacks, while Ben Swanson made 23 stops for Fergus. BHS will open the Section 8AA playoffs with a quarter-final on Wednesday, March 17. Tournament seedings and matchups have not yet been announced. Bemidji 5, Fergus Falls 4 (OT) FF 0 2 2 0 – 4 BHS 1 1 2 1-5 First Period – 1, BHS, Hammitt (unassisted), 2:30, SH. Second Period – 2, FF, Young (unaided), 3:11; 3, BHS, Maish (Marcotte), 3:56; 4, FF, Thacker (DeBrito), 16:23, PP. Third Period – 5, BHS, Mattfield (Gladen, Maish), 4:04, PP; 6, FF, Niblock (I. Johnson), 5:13; 7, BHS, Savard (Hammitt, Marcotte), 6:18, PP; 8, FF, DeBrito (A. Johnson), 14:35. Overtime – 9, BHS, Gladen (Hammitt), 0:28, PP. Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Rebischke (22-26); FF, Swanson (23-28).

