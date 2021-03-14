Ryan Garcia believes Luke Campbell has put a dent in Vasyl Lomachenko’s game





A few years ago, Luke Campbell collided with Vasyl Lomachenko for a unified lightweight title fight. The duo rolled out an astonishing show for the fans in a match that was ranked as one of the best in 2019. Despite the loss of that high-stake encounter, the Briton received massive applause from boxing connoisseurs and enthusiasts around the world. After that win, Loma Teofimo challenged Lopez and ended up on the losing vertical. On the other hand, Campbell also succumbed to a brutal defeat against the internet sensation Ryan Garcia. Campbell recently had a conversation with KingRy. Here, the pair discussed the damage Campbell Lomachenko had done despite the loss. Garcia said: For me you put the biggest dent in the Lomachenkos game. Campbell sponsored Garcias’s ideas, replying: That’s what I wanted to say. I said that to my friends and family. I said I feel like I put a dent in Lomachenko after that fight. I don’t believe he will be the same. And when he got in against Lopez, he didn’t even hit a punch for seven rounds. Both Loma and Campbell exchanged enough punches until the last gong of the fight. Although the Ukrainian won with a unanimous decision, the 33-year-old didn’t give it so easily to him. According to the duo, the tough fight was what affected Hi-Tech’s mental play, which is why he lost his fight against Lopez. Read VIDEO: WBC Champion Tyson Fury wins hard-won table tennis game Can Vasyl Lomachenko ever make a stormy comeback again? Loma suffered a sad defeat during his last performance. It was the biggest fight of his life, and it didn’t turn out the way he should have. Although Lomachenko increased the pace in the later rounds of the fight, it was quite late to make a significant impact. However, he has taken that loss on his chin, has moved forward and is gearing up for a firm return in 2021. In addition, Loma wants to remake his enemy, Lopez, as soon as possible. He is keen to beat every opponent in front of him to reclaim his lightweight belts. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what the Ukrainian boxer comes up with. What do you learn from the conversation between Garcia and Campbell? Did Luke Campbell really put a dent in the Lomachenkos game?

