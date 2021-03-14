Flyers leave fans home stand 1-3-0 will they find results in New York?

The Flyers have serious work to do in New York next week.

They damaged themselves in their own building this week, a rocky week that ended with a thud: a 5-4 loss Saturday night to the capitals.

The Flyers played from behind for most of the week. On Saturday night, they were behind by three goals and made things interesting in the last seven minutes of regulation with marks from Shayne Gostisbehere (power play) and Claude Giroux (even strength).

The Flyers have led only once during a break in their last seven games, a stretch in which they went 2-5-0. Too much catching up for the Flyers, who have commented on how difficult it is to get back in this competition.

Twenty-five games in this 56-game regular season, the Flyers (13-9-3) are watching the playoff picture from the outside. They’ve got three games in hand on the Islanders and two in hand on the Capitals and Penguins, but five line losses in the last seven games have caused the Flyers to slide. They only had four regulation losses in their first 18 games. They are currently three points behind the Bruins, who are in fourth and final playoff spot in the realigned East Division.

The Flyers had a better start from 25 games in Year 1 last season under head coach Alain Vigneault. They were 13-7-5 for 31 points and had allowed 2.76 goals per game. Through 25 games this season, the Flyers have 29 points and are entering 3.24 goals per game.

With fans’ long-awaited return to their country, the Flyers went 1-3-0 over their four-game home stand, netting 4.25 goals per game. The club is 7-5-2 at the Wells Fargo Center after playing an NHL best 25-6-4 on home ice last season.

The Capitals (17-6-4) handed the Flyers all three losses on the homestand, surpassing them 13-8.

With Vigneault seeking to get struggling Carter Hart “a few more days” of non-game work, Brian Elliott appeared in his fifth game of the past 10 days. The veteran has been exceptionally reliable, but the Flyers must watch his job; he will be 36 years old in April.

Elliott was pulled into the second period on Saturday night after conceding his third goal on 10 shots. It came off the stick of third-pair defender Nick Jensen, who came in with seven career goals.

The Flyers trailed 2-0 in the first period and were surpassed 7-2 in the first stanza in the last three games.

Washington’s first goal was hard to bear for Elliott, who couldn’t catch his rebound and then had the puck jump over his shoulder.

The Capitals’ second goal was on another rebound. Nicolas Aube-Kubel appeared late on the ice for his service when Washington forced the four-man Flyers into a foul and Carl Hagelin finished up front.

Another expensive, bad start.

Heart converted 11 saves on 13 embossed shots. Alex Ovechkin got hold of him and Nic Dowd deflected a shot that barely squeaked through Hart for the Capitals’ fifth goal.

Washington goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov won all three games in Philadelphia with 94 innings on 102 shots.

Ovechkin’s 716th career goal was a big goal in this match. Ovechkin topped the NHL’s list of all-time goals, quelling the Flyers’ momentum in the second period by blowing the capitals lead to two.

After the Flyers held him without a point in five games last season (including the round-robin game), Ovechkin is back at work. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in four matchups with the Flyers this season.

Nolan Patrick must have felt the weight of the world fell off his shoulders as he narrowed the Flyers deficit to 3-2 with a goal in the second period. It was the 22-year-old center’s first marker and point in the last 18 games.

Unfortunately for Patrick and the Flyers, Ovechkin got it back less than eight minutes later.

Travis Sanheim and Jakub Voracek each had two assists. James van Riemsdyk, who scored the Flyers’ first goal, leads the club in goals (12) and points (28).

The Flyers rocked the St. Patrick’s Day jerseys in warm-up.

The Flyers go on a four-race road trip through New York. They play against the Rangers on Mondays (7pm ET / NBCSP) and Wednesdays (7.30pm ET / NBCSN), followed by matchups with the Islanders on Thursdays (7pm ET / NBCSP) and Saturday (7pm ET / NBCSP).

