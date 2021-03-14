Sports
Organizers, cricket players doubt PCB plan to charge clubs – newspaper
LAHORE: Cricketers and some club organizers, including former Test Cricketer Shafqat Rana and Azhar Zaidi, have expressed reservations about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plan to increase the club’s organizers’ spending budget under the new 2019 constitution.
Shafqat had said in his earlier statement that he would close his club in protest against PCB’s new policy for the clubs. In response, PCBs director of the National High Performance Center Nadeem Khan tried to clarify in a press release on Friday, saying that the PCB would not earn any rupees from the club organizers as all the money (about Rs 23 crores) should be . collected through the club registration and through the holding of elections of the clubs, is returned to the respective city cricket association which has yet to be established.
However, Shafqat commented on Nadeems’ response, said on Saturday: They (PCB) should not sue club cricket. They must leave it to the municipal associations whether or not to charge them and the PCB must collect this high registration fee and all other costs from an interested candidate contesting the club’s elections.
He said that after keeping grassroots cricket (club, city, regional, departmental) unattended for the past two years, the PCB had already damaged it and that the new model constitution for the clubs would now further damage it.
Azhar Zaidi, head of the P&T Gymkhana Club and a prominent cricket organizer, said club cricket is the real nursery at grassroots level and has produced many star cricketers for the Pakistan team.
I’ve been associated with club cricket for the past 50 years. Every cricket player, who appears in tests on the circuit board or on another level, is trained by clubs. So it is the basic unit. Many cricket players sitting on the circuit board are also made by some club.
I run P&T Gymkhana and everyone is welcome to ask the guys what I charge from them. We serve the cricketers without interest and produce the players for the PCB, he argued.
A few days ago I met Nadeem Khan and asked him that since he knows all about the importance of club cricket, it should be promoted. Yes, the PCB can certainly point to the bogus clubs in the corporate world and those who charge players extra money and ban them, but it should also provide generous assistance to those serving Pakistani cricket with no personal interest, he said.
Each club pays for itself to reserve ground, provide lunch and other expenses for playing a game or running the nets so the expenses are increasing every day and the circuit board must come up with an appropriate policy to reduce the burden for the club to reduce cricket, said Azhar.
Gold Star Club organizer Hafiz Shahbaz said the closure of club cricket had already caused a lot of damage to cricket in the past two years as many cricket players have not returned to join the club. The PCB should provide maximum facilities for club cricketers, Hafiz said. It is a simple theory that as a club’s spending increases, the organizer will either increase the burden on cricketers or look for a shortcut that will damage cricket.
In addition, many club cricketers namely Kashif Ali, Ali Hussain, M Navid, Mir Saeed and Tayyab Tahir have also expressed reservations about the PCB’s new policy on club cricket, saying the board should come up with a generous plan for clubs to help if two years had been wasted on the club cricket.
They said that since many cricketers had also lost their jobs in various departments after the circuit board took them out of service, the game now had less appeal to cricketers.
Published in Dawn, March 14, 2021
