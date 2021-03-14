No. 10 USC Mens Tennis earns Pac-12 victory over Utah





Men’s tennis | March 13, 2021 LOS ANGELES The No. 10 USC men’s tennis team took a 7-0 victory in the first Pac-12 game of the year, took the colon and advanced to victory on a visit to Utah today at Marks Stadium. USC improves to 11-4 overall and opens 1-0 in conference play with the win. USC captured a quick double point thanks to fire that was first fueled by Bradley Frye and From Sean Holt 6-1 win on lane three. At number 2, Jake Sands and Louis Weststrate secured a 6-2 win, suspended a tighter affair on lane one and grabbed the opening point for the Trojans. As singles unfolded, Bradley Frye rushed to a quick 6-3, 6-3 victory on lane two over Geronimo Espin Busleiman of Utah to make it a 2-0 lead. In the top spot, # 19 Riley Smith cleaned up a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Slava Shainyan to put USC in position. However, the remaining games remained largely at stake, two had stretched to third sets. In the other two games, Trojans scraped tiebreak wins in the first sets, and both Trojans rebounded to claim their games in straight sets. At court four, Jake Sands hit the finish line first, turning Bruno Krenn 7-6 (3), 6-3 upside down to conquer the Trojans. Action played on, with Louis Weststrate making it 5-0 Trojans on his 7-6 (6), 6-3 decision over Francisco Bastias from court three. In the three setters, Sean Holt captured his first win in singles as Trojan in the fight against a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Chris Heck on lane five to make it 6-0 Trojans. Things tightened up Colter Smith on lane six, but the freshman crouched down and hit the barber by making a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win over Luis Flores to round out the day’s work at Marks Stadium. # 10 USC 7, Utah 0 March 13, 2021 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) # 1 Cukierman / R. Smith (USC) vs. Bastias / Shainyan (UTAH) – 4-5 susp.

(2) Sands / Weststrate (USC) def. Flores / Krenn (UTAH) – 6-2

(3) Frye / Holt (USC) beats. Busleiman / C. Heck (UTAH) – 6-1

Order of arrival: 3, 2 USC wins double point.

SINGLES (1) # 19 Riley Smith (USC) def. Slava Shainyan (UTAH) – 6-4, 6-3

(2) Bradley Frye (USC) def. Geronimo Espin Busleiman (UTAH) – 6-3, 6-3

(3) Louis Weststrate (USC) def. Francisco Bastias (UTAH) – 7-6 (6), 6-3

(4) Jake Sands (USC) def. Bruno Krenn (UTAH) – 7-6 (3), 7-5 *

(5) Sean Holt (USC) def. Chris Heck (UTAH) – 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

(6) Colter Smith (USC) def. Luis Flores (UTAH) – 6-2, 2-6, 7-5

Order of arrival: 2, 1, 4 *, 3, 5, 6

