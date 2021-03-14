Field hockey completes the season opening on the weekend





Next game: at Davidson 3/18/2021 | 6.30 pm LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Central Michigan hockey team improved to 2-0 on Saturday with a convincing 5-2 win over Bellarmine. Anna Reisenberg, Rachel Ruttenberg Lauren Buffington , Katie Biglin and BobbieMarie Parker scored the Chippewa goals. Alli Huddleson Callie Quinn and Alice O’Hagan each had an assist. The Chippewas were never behind, scoring three consecutive goals to grab a 4-1 lead, stepping on the gas from the start. They outperformed the Knights, 20-7, and finished 10-4 in shots on target. “We don’t burst under pressure,” CMU coach Catherine Ostoich said. “We went down and scored a nice goal; then we would be a little unlucky and they would score, but we would respond immediately. We hadn’t done that in the past.” The Chippewas have scored nine goals in their first two games, almost half of their total (20) in the 2019 season. “We have several people who are playmakers,” said Ostoich. “In the past we had one or two people to get the ball to; they were our goal scorers. Now several people score goals, which is pretty cool. “That’s because everyone works together and is calm on the ball. This weekend we found the second or third pass. We were really good when we came up with the ball on the offensive 25, and now we’re starting to find teammates instead. take it one on one, and that will create the opportunity for so much more success for us. ” The CMU shot difference was plus-13 – was particularly encouraging, Ostoich said. “That’s huge,” said Ostoich. “That’s the statistic there. We’re learning to take our chances and look for shots. To get half of our shots on target, that’s incredible.” CMU freshman goalkeeper Katie Maxim has saved twice. The Chippewas will head to Davidson, NC on Thursday, March 18, for a non-conference game against Davidson. It will be CMU’s last nonleaguer before opening the Mid-American Conference game with a run of two games at Appalachian State on March 20-21.

