Instant Rewind: Pacers 122, Suns 111

Instant rewind

Looking for a spark lately, the Pacers dropped some close contests while losing six of their past seven games.

They got a huge adrenaline rush on Saturday night with the long-awaited addition of Caris LeVert to the Pacers line-up. The 26-year-old swingman who was taken over from Brooklyn in the Victor Oladipo trade on Jan. 16 made his first appearance in an Indiana uniform against the Suns and his teammates seemed to be adopting his offensive mindset.

The Pacers (17-20) exploded for 35 points in the third quarter to open a 20 point lead, then held the trajectory for a 122-111 victory. It was an impressive victory over the red-hot Suns (25-12), who had won five consecutive games and 17 of their last 20 entered Saturday’s game.

Six players scored in double digits for the Blue & Gold in the win. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis registered his fifth triple-double of the season with 22 points on 9-of-13 shots, 13 rebounds and 10 assists (he also had four steals).

Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points for the team and went 4-for-6 from the 3-point range, along with five boards and four assists. Doug McDermott added 22 points from the bench on 9-of-13 shots.

LeVert finished with 13 points in 27 minutes on 5-of-14 shots, while also recording seven rebounds and two assists. It was an emotional night for LeVert, who missed two months of basketball after physically revealed renal cell carcinoma in his left kidney. He underwent surgery on January 26 to remove the mass (no further treatment is needed) and then patiently waited for his body to heal before he could make his Pacers debut.

The two teams exchanged blows in a back-and-forth first quarter with four ties and eight changes of lead. Brogdon and Sabonis each scored seven runs in the frame, but Phoenix ended the quarter with a 6-2 run to take a 33-29 lead after one run.

However, at the beginning of the second quarter, Indiana’s second unit launched an attack. The Pacers scored on their first six possessions, taking a 12-0 run over a 2:36 span.

LeVert, who started the game but went scoreless in his first six-minute stint, returned to the game shortly thereafter and collected his first runs as a Pacer when he made an error in the transition and hit both free throws with 8:12 remaining in the first half. A minute later, he scored again on a putback, then scoring buckets on back-to-back holdings shortly thereafter.

The Suns briefly tied the game at 48 with 6:06 over in the first half, but Sabonis answered with a three of its own on the other side to put the Pacers back in front. The Blue & Gold stayed ahead for the rest of the half, extending the margin to eight and taking a 62-57 lead at the break.

The Pacers were in the lead in the middle of the third quarter with 73-70 before putting together another impressive streak. Myles Turner got the party started with a bucket of a tasty dish from Sabonis. Back-to-back steals then triggered a Sabonis dunk and Brogdon 3-pointer. Justin Holiday added a three of his own a minute later before Turner hit a shot on one side and then cleared a Holiday miss on the other to end a 12-0 Pacers run.

Cameron Payne ended the Phoenix drought with a 3-pointer, but Indiana then scored eight consecutive times to open a 94-73 lead.

Turner was dominant on both sides in the frame, scoring 11 points and blocking three shots to help Indiana take a 97-77 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers were a bit sloppy in the last frame, turning seven in the first eight minutes. The Suns eventually narrowed the gap to nine on Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer with 3:58 left. But back-to-back baskets from McDermott and Brogdon erased any threat of a comeback, and the Pacers held on for arguably their most impressive win of the season.

Turner scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots in the win. Justin Holiday added 10 points for Indiana.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker had 20 points on 9-of-20 shooting, four rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Dario Saric added 17 points and five rebounds from the bench for Phoenix.

The Pacers conclude a three-game road trip in Denver on Monday evening before returning to Indianapolis on Wednesday to host LeVert’s former team, the Nets.

Within the numbers

Sabonis’ triple-double tied the NBA franchise record for triple-doubles in a season. He equaled Lance Stephenson, who led the league with five triple-doubles during the 2013/14 season.

The Pacers shot 52.9 percent of the field in the win, improving to 10-1 the year they made at least half their shots.

Indiana scored 60 points in the paint in the win.

Three players scored 20 points in the same game for the 10th time this season. It was the 22nd game with 20 points for Brogdon, the 21st for Sabonis and the seventh for McDermott.

Turner added four blocks to his overall leading position and has now blocked at least one shot in 53 consecutive games, a game short of Jermaine O’Neal’s franchise record for longest run of games with one block.

Stat of the night

LeVert played in an NBA for the first time since January 12 and just 46 days after kidney surgery.

Remarkable

Indiana has now won five consecutive games at Phoenix. The Pacers have not lost in Arizona since January 22, 2014.

Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb had a late scratch after suffering pain in his left knee during warm-ups.

Saturday’s game was a make-up of the game originally scheduled for January 16, which was postponed because the Suns did not have enough players available due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Next one

The Pacers conclude a three-game road trip in Denver against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday, March 15, at 9:00 PM ET.

Tickets

