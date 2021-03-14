Sports
‘I almost cried’: Laxman’s pain for the miracle of Kolkata
VVS Laxman has told how a back injury three days before the start of the famous Kolkata test in 2001 left him on the brink of tears as he looked at his twisted torso in the mirror of his hotel room.
Two decades after arguably India’s most famous Test win ever, when they beat Australia at Eden Gardens despite being asked to follow, Laxman has recalled how he and Rahul Dravid suffered serious ailments leading up to and during their historic partnership.
“Three days before the match while hitting (in the nets), I had a stiff back,” Laxman said in a series of interviews with Indian media this week on the occasion of the match’s twentieth anniversary.
“Later in the hotel our physio Andrew (Leipus) asked me to take off my shirt. I was shocked, my entire upper body was tilted to the left. I almost cried.
“Andrew reassured me and thanks to him and (head coach) John (Wright) wish that I would play, even if I was 70 or 60 percent fit, it all worked in my favor. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t have played.”
The Australian team led by Steve Waugh that took to the field on March 10, 2001, had won 16 consecutive tests since August 1999.
The most recent victory was in Mumbai, when the Australians beat India by 10 wickets, and about the same was expected in Kolkata 10 days later.
And given Laxman’s back problem and with Dravid suffering from viral fever leading up to the match, there were no signs that these would be the pair to roll back the Australian juggernaut.
Australia made 445 in their first innings off skippered Matthew Hayden’s 110 and 97, an innings in which teen spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed 7-123, including the first hat-trick in India’s Test history.
Despite this, Australia ran through India’s at bat with Glenn McGrath taking 4-18 on his way to join the home team for 171. Leading in the first innings of 274 and Waugh choosing to force the continuation, a 17th consecutive appearance appeared Test-win look. a formality.
Enter Laxman and Dravid.
The pair came together at 4-232 – still 42 runs behind in the total of Australia’s first innings – with nine overs left in the third day. At Stumps, Laxman had been undefeated at 109 for a century.
“When Rahul came in, I was nervous,” Laxman recalled.
“He (was) hitting number 3 and now he came at six. Normally Rahul doesn’t talk much when he comes in, but this time he threw the punch and said, ‘Good go, let’s get on with the fight’. .
“We had quite a partnership on the third night and I got to my 100. And as I walked back, Rahul said to me, ‘I’m so proud of the way you hit all day long’.”
There was more to come on the fourth day, as the pair would battle relentless pressure, fighting cramps and dehydration throughout the 90 overs, but unbending as they added 335 runs.
“We focused on surviving hour after hour. We started over, which helped a lot,” said Laxman.
“Me and Rahul had decided to let them earn our wickets. And just like the way we competed together for South Zone (at the national level), there was a degree of calmness with Rahul.
“The most difficult phase was after tea. Rahul came into the test with viral fever and my back was aching.
“The Australians came hard at us. We endured the pain and kept motivating each other.”
The pair’s incredible collaboration lasted a total of 104 overs and one ball, from late day third to early fifth, adding 376 to India’s score.
Laxman was the man who fell to end the partnership, who was caught at the crease by Ricky Ponting while bowling McGrath for 281 minutes after 631 minutes.
By the time the innings were announced, Australia had taken the third new ball and Dravid had fallen for 180, run by Waugh.
India had a lead of 383 runs, with just over two sessions left in the Test.
Despite a clear tie with 74 runs by Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater, Australia quickly folded as Harbhajan added six wickets to his seven from the first innings and India celebrated one of Test cricket’s most famous victories.
“It was as if everyone in that dressing room and everyone who watched the drama in Eden was in a trance,” said Laxman.
“Sometimes it seems like a dream to me, but then you all make sure that we relive those moments over and over again.
“I never realized that I would eventually have learned life lessons. Life lessons from a game I loved so much.
“Even when I think about that epic day, I sometimes feel like it was so unreal.
“It is a milestone that we have all come to appreciate as the turning point of Indian cricket’s success in the modern era.
“We grew into a team that was strong in confidence. We discovered the ways to win against the then best team in the world.
“The sheer magnitude of the situation and to play that way against a tough Australian side gives me goosebumps even today and teaches us that nothing is impossible in life.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]