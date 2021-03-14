‘I almost cried’: Laxman’s pain for the miracle of Kolkata

VVS Laxman has told how a back injury three days before the start of the famous Kolkata test in 2001 left him on the brink of tears as he looked at his twisted torso in the mirror of his hotel room.

Two decades after arguably India’s most famous Test win ever, when they beat Australia at Eden Gardens despite being asked to follow, Laxman has recalled how he and Rahul Dravid suffered serious ailments leading up to and during their historic partnership.

“Three days before the match while hitting (in the nets), I had a stiff back,” Laxman said in a series of interviews with Indian media this week on the occasion of the match’s twentieth anniversary.

“Later in the hotel our physio Andrew (Leipus) asked me to take off my shirt. I was shocked, my entire upper body was tilted to the left. I almost cried.

“Andrew reassured me and thanks to him and (head coach) John (Wright) wish that I would play, even if I was 70 or 60 percent fit, it all worked in my favor. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t have played.”

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid at Kolkata // Getty

The Australian team led by Steve Waugh that took to the field on March 10, 2001, had won 16 consecutive tests since August 1999.

The most recent victory was in Mumbai, when the Australians beat India by 10 wickets, and about the same was expected in Kolkata 10 days later.

And given Laxman’s back problem and with Dravid suffering from viral fever leading up to the match, there were no signs that these would be the pair to roll back the Australian juggernaut.

Australia made 445 in their first innings off skippered Matthew Hayden’s 110 and 97, an innings in which teen spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed 7-123, including the first hat-trick in India’s Test history.

Despite this, Australia ran through India’s at bat with Glenn McGrath taking 4-18 on his way to join the home team for 171. Leading in the first innings of 274 and Waugh choosing to force the continuation, a 17th consecutive appearance appeared Test-win look. a formality.

Harbhajan Singh makes history with a hat-trick // Getty

Enter Laxman and Dravid.

The pair came together at 4-232 – still 42 runs behind in the total of Australia’s first innings – with nine overs left in the third day. At Stumps, Laxman had been undefeated at 109 for a century.

“When Rahul came in, I was nervous,” Laxman recalled.

“He (was) hitting number 3 and now he came at six. Normally Rahul doesn’t talk much when he comes in, but this time he threw the punch and said, ‘Good go, let’s get on with the fight’. .

“We had quite a partnership on the third night and I got to my 100. And as I walked back, Rahul said to me, ‘I’m so proud of the way you hit all day long’.”

There was more to come on the fourth day, as the pair would battle relentless pressure, fighting cramps and dehydration throughout the 90 overs, but unbending as they added 335 runs.

“We focused on surviving hour after hour. We started over, which helped a lot,” said Laxman.

“Me and Rahul had decided to let them earn our wickets. And just like the way we competed together for South Zone (at the national level), there was a degree of calmness with Rahul.

“The most difficult phase was after tea. Rahul came into the test with viral fever and my back was aching.

“The Australians came hard at us. We endured the pain and kept motivating each other.”

A frustrated Michael Kasprowicz at Eden Gardens // Getty

The pair’s incredible collaboration lasted a total of 104 overs and one ball, from late day third to early fifth, adding 376 to India’s score.

Laxman was the man who fell to end the partnership, who was caught at the crease by Ricky Ponting while bowling McGrath for 281 minutes after 631 minutes.

By the time the innings were announced, Australia had taken the third new ball and Dravid had fallen for 180, run by Waugh.

India had a lead of 383 runs, with just over two sessions left in the Test.

Despite a clear tie with 74 runs by Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater, Australia quickly folded as Harbhajan added six wickets to his seven from the first innings and India celebrated one of Test cricket’s most famous victories.

“It was as if everyone in that dressing room and everyone who watched the drama in Eden was in a trance,” said Laxman.

“Sometimes it seems like a dream to me, but then you all make sure that we relive those moments over and over again.

“I never realized that I would eventually have learned life lessons. Life lessons from a game I loved so much.

“Even when I think about that epic day, I sometimes feel like it was so unreal.

Celebrations begin at Eden Gardens // Getty

“It is a milestone that we have all come to appreciate as the turning point of Indian cricket’s success in the modern era.

“We grew into a team that was strong in confidence. We discovered the ways to win against the then best team in the world.

“The sheer magnitude of the situation and to play that way against a tough Australian side gives me goosebumps even today and teaches us that nothing is impossible in life.”