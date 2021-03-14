Sports
Saturday sports round: women’s tennis unbeaten, women’s lacrosse dominates and more
With several fall sports teams in North Carolina adding spring seasons to their 2020-2021 schedules, The Daily Tar Heel will repeat some of the action from this spring’s busy weekends in roundups every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Women’s tennis: UNC 7, Clemson 0 (Friday)
North Carolina’s top-ranked tennis team (14-0, 5-0 ACC) remained unbeaten on Friday with a 7-0 win over the Clemson Tigers (6-9, 0-6 ACC).
The Tar Heels have now won four consecutive games by a margin of 7-0 and the team won its sixth consecutive game against the Tigers.
Double partners Sara Daavettila and Cameron Morra got things started for the Tar Heels, giving them an early 1-0 lead after beating Clemson’s Eleni Louka and Jenna Thompson 6-2 on lane one.
UNC was also able to hit a 6-0 doubles on track three at Alle Sanford and Reilly Tran, with the third doubles left unfinished with senior Alexa Graham and Elizabeth Scotty.
The Tar Heels went 6-0 in singles, with Daavettila, Morra, Scotty, Sanford, Anika Yarlagadda and Fiona Crawley all defeating their respective opponents.
UNC will try to extend its unbeaten streak at noon on Sunday, when the team will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
Austin Bean, Staff Writer
Softball: UNC 6, Notre Dame 0 (Friday)
The North Carolina softball team (9-6, 5-1 ACC) started its four-game series against Notre Dame (7-6, 1-4 ACC) on Friday with a 6-0 victory.
The game started strong for UNC, with Notre Dames Abby Sweet being tagged out at home by catcher Taylor Greene in the top of the first inning. Greene hit another impressive hit in the third inning to keep the Fighting Irish scoreless.
The Tar Heels opened the score in the bottom of the first inning, with two runs via Notre Dame walking with the bases loaded. The next run was scored in the bottom of the third inning, when Tar Heel midfielder Kristina Burkhardt scored on a passed ball.
UNC finally broke open the game in the fifth. Burkhardt scored again and a wild pitch brought home Greene to make it 5-0. A two-out single by first baseman Campbell Hutcherson extended the lead to 6-0, which eventually ended the game.
Starting pitcher Brittany Pickett was stellar, gave up no runs and gave up only six basehits in the complete shutout of the game.
Lindsey Ware, Staff Writer
Doubleheader softball: Notre Dame 13, UNC 0; Notre Dame 4, UNC 0
The North Carolina softball-team (9-8, 5-3 ACC) took on Notre Dame (9-6, 3-4 ACC) in a doubleheader on Saturday after a 6-0 victory over the Fighting Irish on Friday-evening. The Tar Heels lost the first game 13-0 and the second 4-0.
The first game started strong for both teams and remained scoreless until the top of the third, when Notre Dame second baseman Katie Marino hit a two-run home run.
The Fighting Irish had an impressive fourth inning, complete with two homeruns and a run on a wild pitch to make the score 5-0. Notre Dame was then able to score two runs in the fifth and six more in the seventh to end the game 13-0.
In the second game of the day, just like the first game, the Fighting Irish were boosted by a hot scoring run, scoring a total of four runs in the sixth inning. North Carolina, which was unable to keep up offensively, was shutout again in a 4-0 loss.
The two teams will face each other on Sunday at 12 noon in the last game of the series.
Lindsey Ware, Staff Writer
Women’s lacrosse: UNC 22, Virginia Tech 1
The North Carolina No. 1 women’s lacrosse team (7-0, 3-0 ACC) maintained its unbeaten record by beating the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 0-3 ACC) with a score of 22-1 on Saturday.
The Tar Heels scored 12 unanswered goals in the first period. Senior forward Jamie Ortega scored three goals in the first half, with senior forward Scottie Rose Growney and junior forward Tayler Warehime each adding two. Virginia Techs’ lone goal of the game came in the closing seconds of the opening period.
The UNC’s attack continued to fire on all cylinders in the second period, adding 10 goals to their total score. Redshirt senior forward Katie Hoeg and freshman midfielder Shannon Smith each scored two goals in the second half.
The Tar Heel defense kept Hokies’ attack on five shots in the first period and six in the second. Redshirt’s second goalkeeper Kimber Hower and senior goalkeeper Taylor Morenoh had five and three saves, respectively.
UNC will try to keep its unbeaten streak going on Thursday, March 18 on the road against Louisville.
Cooper Metts, Staff Writer
Gymnastics: UNC 196150, William & Mary 190800
The UNC gymnastics team (11-2, 7-1 EAGL) took on William and Mary for the second consecutive Saturday, this time at Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels Senior Night.
North Carolina had the Tribes number in every category, winning 49,150 to 48,325 in vault, 48,775 to 46,675 on bars, 49,075 to 47,300 on beam, and 49,150 to 48,500 in the floor exercise.
The Tar Heels also had the best performance in each category, with sophomore Elizabeth Culton leading all events except the jump, where Redshirt freshmen Hallie Thompson and junior Drew Aldridge took first place.
UNC ended the night with the floor exercise, and it was only fitting that the final performance went to Lily Dean, the squad’s lone senior. Dean finished with a score of 9,800, taking fourth place in the event.
This victory marks the end of a successful regular season for UNC. The Tar Heels will compete in the EAGL Championships in Pittsburgh next Saturday.
Christian Avy, Staff Writer
Men’s football: UNC 2, Virginia 0
The North Carolina men’s soccer team (5-3-2, 5-1-2 ACC) defeated No. 24 Virginia (5-5-1, 3-4-1 ACC) 2-0 at Dorrance Field on Saturday.
After much of the first half was spent scoreless, the Tar Heels scored two goals in quick succession. Senior forward Giovanni Montesdeoca scored the first goal in the 34th minute via a penalty kick, and just two minutes later he assisted a goal from redshirt freshman Riley Thomas.
The second half was commanded by the defense of Tar Heels, who left the Cavaliers scoreless. Virginia had four shots and five corners in the second half, but was unable to convert their chances into goals.
Junior goalkeeper Alec Smir was great, scoring four saves before his sixth shutout of the season. Montesdeoca continued his success on the offensive and now leads the team with four goals in the season.
The win was UNC’s second straight win against a ranked ACC opponent, after beating No. 4 Pittsburgh last Friday. Next Saturday, the team will take on Syracuse for the first away game of the spring.
Lucas Thomae, Staff Writer
