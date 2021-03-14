Penfield tops Churchville-Chile and wins the first hockey title in school

The pattern is clear and it is devastating.

Early goals set the playoff tone for the Penfield hockey team in a post-season that took less than a week.

But the feeling? That will take forever.

Two goals in the first six minutes gave the Patriots the attack they needed and the defense held the fort the rest of the way in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Churchville-Chile in the Section V Class B Championship. It is the first Section V hockey title for Penfield in school history, which the team started in the 1972-73 season.

It’s been a drag, said Penfield coach Nate Miller. We had a stretch where we had 11 days straight, then a break. Then we had 13 days. We told the kids to expect a few bumps and bruises and they pushed and pushed through. It’s crazy.

But winning has a way of numbing the pain, and numb is probably how Churchville-Chile’s defense (7-7-1) felt after just 2:41. That’s when Sean Smith’s backhand gave Penfield his first goal.

And 2:28 later it was 20 after Chris Smith sent the puck past CC goalkeeper than Ethan Breton.

So the Saints didn’t just play hockey, they played catch-up.

Right on schedule

It’s a start that stayed exactly in line with what Penfield (13-2-0) did in the previous two playoff games.

In the playoff opener on Tuesday against Webster Thomas, Salvatore Latore scored just 22 seconds to take a 5-1 win. And in Thursday’s semi-final against Canandaigua, Chris Smith scored at 6:25 am to get the Patriots on track for another 5-1 win.

And were it not for Breton’s sparkling performance in the CC goal, Saturday could very well have been a 5-1 match again. But Breton finished with 29 saves to keep the Saints through the game, although it was Penfield’s speed that carried most of the game.

A 2-0 lead is by no means insurmountable, but the patriots loved that position because it allowed them to stick to their plan that came into play.

Not much would change at that point, Miller said. Our defensive coverage was great and Dom Andrade in goal was fantastic. So we knew we were there. That beginning set the tone for us and the boys were able to settle down.

However, that doesn’t mean they could relax. A goalkeeper who plays as well as Breton has played all season leaves no room for error and the Patriots knew it wouldn’t be easy to solve CC senior.

But they had to find a way and the plan was specific.

He’s got a great glove, so we wanted to stay away from that, because that stops the game, Miller said. So we focused on putting pucks on its blocker to create rebound opportunities. We also wanted to get it moving, side to side, so it would open up the five holes.

That’s exactly what happened in front of Sean Smiths goal, where backhand was delivered at a slower pace that can change a goalies timing. And when Chris Smith got his re-direct to go in, the Patriots had left.

If you don’t get to him early, damn it, Miller said he was facing Breton.

A long time is coming

There was, of course, a lot more hockey to play. But the defensive work that Miller has so much confidence in proved he was right, and Andrade only needed 17 saves for the shutout.

The win was the start of the party you’d expect for a first-time champion and for a team that was close before. In fact, it’s the first for Miller, who lost as a senior player at Fairport in a hockey final, then lost twice as a coach to Penfield, most recently in 2018 to Victor.

I’ve been telling the kids about the hunt for this trophy for me since 1998, Miller said. It has taken a long time for me and for this program that we are so proud of doing things the right way.