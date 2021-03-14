Difficult first round matches in juniors, national table tennis championships

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The qualifiers for the first round were fought as intense as you would expect at the UTT 82nd National Table Tennis Championships for juniors and youth in Abhay Prashal here on Saturday.

Delhi’s Mannika Kesar struggled with a determined Ananya Thakur from Punjab. Despite winning the first game with extended runs, Mannika fell back, allowing Ananya to recover and take the lead 2-1. The Delhi girl won the fourth, taking the matter to the decider and Mannika won again with extra points. Polidcherry’s Kanmani Rao trailed 1-2 against Punjabs Sehajpreet Kaur before rallying to win it 3-2. Annya Barady, also from Pondicherry, defeated Gujarat’s Charmi Patel in a tough fight, while another Pondicherry girl, J. Isshani, defeated Prutha Prabhu of Goa 3-2.

Among the wildcard participants, Shrubabati Moitra defeated Anushka Basak of Bengal 3-2, but not before winning the first two games with extra runs. Still, the Bengali girl managed to take two games from her to increase the pressure. However, in the decider, Shrubabti won to bolster her qualifying chances in her group.

Nividitha Balusuri, also a TTFI wild card, beat Gujarat’s Kausha Bhairapure for a similar score after taking a clear 2-1 lead. Credit has to go to Nividitha who fought back to make it a match. In the Junior Girls, Pranati P. Nair from Kerala defeated Haryanas Preksha Vohra 3-2. The Kerala paddler was comfortably placed 2-0, but let her compete Haryana off the hook, allowing her to level the score. In the crucial last game, Pranati came out well.

Sathvika Srinivasan defeated Ekta from Punjab 3-2. But it was the Punjab girl who lost the 2-0 advantage to have her opponent slowly claw back to overshadow her. As in the Youth Girls, Ananya Barady from Pondicherry also won her first round in the Junior Girls section, beating Assams Harshita Das in a thriller. During matches, Member of Parliament Singh became acquainted with players.