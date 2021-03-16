A great win at the national level – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: For the Rao brothers – Srinivasa Rao and Muralidhara Rao – their job as a table tennis coach at the SDAT-AKG Academy becomes easier when they have a student like M Hansini. Even when the Academy remained closed for most of 2020, the grade 6 student of PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, did not stay away from the sport for a day. Her patience and persistence paid off when she won the National Cadet Championship. Delighted after her win, Hansini quickly thanked her parents and coaches before diving straight into this interview and sharing her training strategies and her experience at the championship. “I worked on my fitness during the first months of the lockdown. Later I worked on my skills with my coaches. I was trained at the SDAT-AKG academy and MST Academy. My coaches Srinivasa Rao, Muralidhara Rao and Meenakshi Ganesh prepared me for citizenship. They knew that playing after a long time would not be easy because of the lockdown. So they worked hard to get me physically and mentally in the right frame for the challenges ahead, ”says Hansini. But it wouldn’t have been possible if Hansini hadn’t been disciplined and practiced her game. With robots available at almost every academy, table tennis is now all about power play. While her coaches concentrated on her moves at higher speed and trained her in deceptive attacks, Hansini continued to master her backhand flicks. But in the national championship there were many like her, and Hansini had to fight hard. “The toughest match was the quarter final against Devna Jain from Delhi. I was 0-2 behind, 8-10 behind but came back and won the game. The rubber (on the bat) she used was different and it took me a while to adjust. But my toughest opponent was Vanshika from Karnataka in the junior quarter-finals match. She was very aggressive and I had to argue with that, ” the 11-year-old recalls. The Rao brothers were there to accompany her during the match and this instilled confidence in her. “In the crucial quarter-finals phase, after falling 0-2 in the third game, Murali Sir advised me to slow down my backhand counters and focus on attacking the opponent’s forehand with cross- court attacks. This worked. In the final I was advised to attack my opponent’s forehand with good speed, so that the player is pushed away from the table, and then switch the return to backhand, ” says Hansini. Idolizing India’s highest-ranked player Sharath Kamal, Hansini looks to gold at the 2028 Olympics and now wants to strike a good balance between sport and study. “I like to excel in my exams, just like in table tennis. Like my parents, I want to become a doctor and prove that table tennis is the best sport for all-round development, ” she says.

