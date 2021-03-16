Vikings sign former giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson for two-year deal





The Vikings have signed Giants’ former defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson, to a $ 22 million two-year deal, as first announced by his agency. For the second year in a row, their first big move in free agency is to sign a defensive tackle. Last year, the ex-Ravens nose fight was Michael Pierce, who ultimately didn’t play in 2020 due to a COVID opt-out. This year it’s Tomlinson, one of the best defensive linemen on the market. The 27-year-old has not missed a single game in four seasons with the Giants. It’s only a two-year deal, allowing Tomlinson to play free again at the age of 29, after the salary cap returned. $ 15 million of the $ 22 million contract will come in a signing bonus as Tomlinson is likely to have a low base salary for 2021 for cap purposes. $ 16 million is fully guaranteed. Here are the full contract details. This is an interesting splash to make late into the evening of the first day of the NFL’s legal sabotage period. Tomlinson (6’3 “, 317) has only eight sacks in those 64 games, while mainly serving as a nose tackle. But perhaps the Vikings believe in his favor as a pass rusher and think he will fit well as a three-tech next to Pierce It’s a combination they clearly believe in. Tomlinson was a runner-up from Alabama in 2017, 14 slots after the only other Dalvin to ever play in the NFL. He had an 81.0 PFF rating as a rookie on nearly 600 snaps, shined as a run defender and added a sack. Tomlinson has been a consistently valuable and impressive player ever since. In all four seasons with the Giants, he played between 588 and 658 snaps, recorded 26 or 27 run stops, and finished with a PFF rating between 75.1 and 81. He has scored 3.5 in each of the past two seasons. had pockets. Mike Zimmer has proven that he likes having two defensive tackles. That’s why Shamar Stephen has remained as the team’s three-tech for the past few seasons. Tomlinson is an improved version of Stephen, who was already considered a possible cap victim and almost certainly seems to be on his way now. Having the two run-stuffers in the middle will be good for linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr, and will allow the Vikings to focus more on cover to an extent as they know Pierce and Tomlinson will be hard to get through. run in the middle. The hope is that Pierce and Tomlinson will both provide just enough juice to create some inner penetration. Defensive targets like Stephen Weatherly and DJ Wonnum – or RFA Ifeadi Odenigbo, or a rookie – can turn to the center on clear passes. The Vikings also have recent Day 3 picks Armon Watts and James Lynch in their DT room. Thank you for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest off-season Vikings news and analytics. Also, follow me on twitter and feel free to ask me any questions about that.







