



Spring football starts in a week for the Oklahoma Sooners. With the return of football approaching, Sooners Wire is reviewing each position group for the camp. The most important position in any soccer team is the quarterback. Fortunately for the Sooners, they return with Spencer Rattler as one of college football’s most talented passers-by. He is considered the best choice to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy in 2021. Behind him is another quarterback at number 1 in Caleb Williams. OU added another quarterback in the portal with Penn State’s Micah Bowen. Positional breakdown The starter: Spencer Rattler The incumbent starter returns in 2021, the first time head coach Lincoln Riley returns his starter as a quarterback since 2017, when Baker Mayfield was below center for his third straight season. Since then, it has been one-off seasons with Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. Rattler expects to build on his impressive first season below center. The No. 1 quarterback on the 2019 recruiting cycle got off to a rocky start to the 2020 campaign before straightening the ship on the Red River Rivalry. After his benching, Rattler led the Sooners to a thrilling four-hour victory over their bitter rivals. This came after two consecutive losses to start the game of Big 12. Oklahoma would lose no more as they secured their sixth consecutive conference championship. Oklahoma Sooners Snapshot Profile: No. 7 Spencer Rattler









The Backups: Caleb Williams and Micah Bowens The # 1 double threat quarterback of the 2021 recruiting class will take on the role of QB2 behind Rattler in his freshman season. Caleb Williams is seen as the successor when the current starter decides to leave for the NFL. Rattler is expected to leave after the 2021 season, already seen as the No. 1 NFL draft prospect. Williams ended his high school career with 3,709 yards passing with 30 touchdowns and 426 yards rushing and 13 more scores. He’s probably giving the Sooners another running quarterback, as they had with Murray and Hurts. Williams will likely only see the field on cleanup duty or in special packs, as will Chandler Morris. Micah Bowens joins the team through the transfer portal and is likely to serve as the third-string quarterback for Riley and Oklahoma. Bowens never saw the field for the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2020. Unless he can beat Williams, he probably won’t see much of the field in 2021 either. Williams vs Bowens will be the battle to keep an eye on in spring camp. Contact / Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter, and like our pageFacebookto monitor continued coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and advice.







