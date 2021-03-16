New Albany takes two in Monday’s tennis action | New Albany Sports

New Albany defeated Ripley 7-0 in Division 1-4A tennis on Monday at the BNA Bank Tennis Complex.
Bradyn Bowman defeated Dalton Morton in boys’ singles 6-0, 6-0. Sarah Robbin won in the girls’ singles against Layla Bryant 6-0, 6-0.
Team Aldridge paired up on a girls’ doubles court when Isabella and Eva defeated Ripleys Ellie Griffin and Madison Dillard for New Albany 6-0, 6-0 scores. Heidi Clayton and Lilly Stout took 6-0, 6-0 wins over Kate Ward and Reese Shelton in the other girls doubles court.
Colin Williams and Conner Greer defeated Nick Shapley and Andy Vaughan 6-0, 6-0 in the boys’ doubles. Sam Derrick and Carter Ladner won the other boys’ doubles 6-0, 6-0 against Garrett Lefler and Tanner Rutherford.
New Albany won the mixed doubles match when Wright Miskelly and Gracie Mason defeated Sam Green and Zoe Green 6-0, 6-0 scores.
New Albany 6, TCPS 1 in non-divisional game
The Bulldogs played back-to-back tennis games on Monday as their second opponent of the day was the Tupelo Christian Prep School and New Albany won with a 6-1 final.
Joseph Fennell paired with Natalie Creekmore in mixed doubles and made a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Alden Wren and Avery Kate Lindsey.
Boys double 1 lane pitted John David Nelson and Joseph Durrett against Dow McCarty and Mac Carroll and the Bulldog duo won 6-2, 6-0. In boys’ doubles on the 2-field, Montgomery Owen and Will Boyington matched Braden Scott and Will Frohn as the New Albany pair triumphed 6-0, 6-0.
New Albanys’ lone defeat came in a hotly contested girls 1 field match when Julie Gaines and Elizabeth Gaines defeated Jill Gafford and Isabella Aldridge with scores of 6-2, 1-6, 10-6. The Bulldogs took the girls double 2 job as Maggie Scott and Gracie Mason won with scores of 6-2, 6-2 from Lauren Williamson and Emily Upchurch.
Everett Garrett triumphed in boys’ singles, beating Sam Wiseman 6-1, 6-1. Heidi Clayton won the girls’ singles match over Sophie Wren 6-2, 6-1 scores.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit