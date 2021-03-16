Michigan hockey blows 3rd period lead, losing Big Ten semifinal in extra time

The Michigans hockey team entered the Big Ten Mondays semi-final against Minnesota 12-0 when first scored this season.

The time now is 12-1. The third-seeded Wolverines wasted a two goal lead in the third period and the Gophers scored 6 minutes in overtime for a 3-2 win in South Bend, Indiana. They go on to take on No. 1 seed Wisconsin in the championship on Tuesday, while Michigan (15-10-1), No. 7 nationally, will wait until Sunday to see if it’s a big bid earns in the NCAA tournament with 16 teams. .

I’m just really proud of our players how hard they fought tonight, said Michigan head coach Mel Pearson. I say it is not a good feeling. I feel terrible for them. For the most part, they did everything we asked of them, and it was a tight game. I said during the locker room, I don’t think this is their last game. But you never know. This one must hurt a little. It will stay with us, and hopefully it will have a chance to move on. It would be a tough way to end your season like this, but again, a lot of effort.

No. 5 Minnesota (22-6) scored the tying run with 4:26 remaining, bringing the momentum into overtime. The Gophers hit the bar just before the winning goal, but managed to keep possession. After a shot from the point, attacker Sammy Walker buried the rebound past Michigan goalkeeper Strauss Mann.

The junior netminder seemed to be in control on his way to the third period, stopping 23 shots in the first two periods, as he took a 4-0 win over Ohio state in the quarter-finals on Sunday. But Minnesota found life after Nathan Burke’s backhand beat Mann five-holes at 4:07 of the third.

Once we gave up that first goal to Minnesota, every time you give up a goal, it gives the team that scores some life and energy, and they fed on that, Pearson said.

The two teams met for less than two weeks when they split a run of two games in Minneapolis, and like the first game in that series, a 4-2 win in Michigan, the Wolverines first struck Monday.

Freshman forward Kent Johnson, an expected top-10 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, scored 3:14 on a center feed from senior captain Jack Becker.

Michigan later benefited from an odd-man rush midway through the second, with junior forward Garrett Van Wyhe scoring his third of the season.

The Wolverines are 1-4 against the Gophers this season, although they could potentially meet again in the NCAA tournament.

Michigan has a strong resume, outpacing opponents 91-51 this season and holding an 8-5 record against ranked teams. The pair-wise ranking, a statistical tool that the NCAA selection committee uses to help decide which teams will get big bids for the tournament, is essentially pointless this season as most teams only play conference schedules. That should lead to more intrigue on Selection Sunday.

We need a few days off, some rest here, but then get back to work and start preparing well as if we were going to be in the tournament, and everything will be fine-tuned accordingly, Pearson said. It’s a strange situation. Usually at this time of year you know a little where you stand and where you are, but we don’t know, except for the automatic qualifying tournaments.