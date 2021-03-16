How Denver Broncos DL Shelby Harris went from long shot at the future to big payday

In January 2017, the Denver Broncos made their futures contracts – players who, in most cases, spent most of their early NFL careers on practice teams, hoping to one day make an active roster.

One such player was a defensive lineman who selected the then-Oakland Raiders in the seventh round (235 total) in the 2014 NFL Draft. This player had eight games to his name in two seasons with the Raiders, but spent most of the time on their exhibition team, and was disbanded in May 2016.

That player was Shelby Harris.

Prior to joining the Broncos, Harris signed with the New York Jets in June 2016, but failed to make the 53-man roster. He was out of the NFL for most of 2016, before the Dallas Cowboys added him to their exhibition squad.

However, the Cowboys didn’t sign him again, and the Broncos took a chance.

The Broncos didn’t know they were getting a jewel.

Harris stood out during the 2017 preseason and thrived under the tutelage of defense coach Bill Kollar. Not only did he make the active roster, Harris became a key player in the D-line rotation, playing all 16 games with six starts and taking up 5.5 sacks (second behind only Von Miller), nine QB hits, 34 tackles (seven for a loss), and three pass break-ups.

The Broncos retained Harris as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2018, and although his pockets dropped to 1.5, he still had seven QB hits, 39 tackles (eight for a loss) and four pass-break-ups, one of which led to an interception.

It was enough for the Broncos to give him the limited free agent bid of the second round in 2019. Then Harris really broke up, with nine pass breakups, one forced fumble, six sacks and 49 tackles (eight for a loss) starting all 16 games.

Harris started that season as a nose tackle, but didn’t fit that role and was moved back to 3-tech, where he shone. It seemed likely he would get a big payday in the low season of 2020.

What happens next for the Broncos? Do not miss news and analyzes! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get the latest Broncos news delivered to your inbox every day!

But a long-term deal did not materialize. Harris decided to return to the Broncos and bet on a one-year contract of $ 3.25 million on his own.

While Harris’s stats for 2020 may not have been as impressive as they were in 2019, they don’t tell the full story. He missed five games, four of which came when he was placed on COVID-19’s reserve list, with the last game of the season lost to a knee injury – fortunately for which no surgery was required.

Even with the games he missed, Harris performed in a big way, especially after the Broncos lost Jurrell Casey, a veteran D-lineman he acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, to a torn bicep. Harris, in his 11 starts, registered seven pass-break-ups, one forced fumble, 2.5 sacks, 11 QB hits and 32 tackles, four for a loss.

It’s his pass breakups that really mean what Harris means to the Broncos. He has broken out on the leash in his four seasons with team 23.

As the Broncos entered the low season of 2021, new general manager George Paton indicated he wanted Harris to renew. The only question was – for how much?

Monday we received our answer. Harris was awarded a $ 27 million three-year contract with $ 15 million in full guarantees. It turned out to be the perfect contract that rewarded Harris for his game on the field, but didn’t break the budget.

Now Harris is entering 2021 as the long-standing veteran of the Broncos’ defensive linemen, tasked with taking on a leadership role. But something tells me he can handle the task.

And to think it all came from a player who was once just looking for the chance to prove himself. But once he got it, he made the best of it.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports

Follow Mile High Huddle Twitter and Facebook

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on Youtube for daily Broncos livestream podcasts!