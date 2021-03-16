Sports
Women’s tennis suffers another defeat against Pepperdine
If there’s a team to beat for the USC women’s tennis team this year, it’s the Pepperdine Waves. Over the weekend, USC faced the No. 3 for the third time this season. 4 Waves and got its biggest loss to date, a 4-1 loss.
On the way to the game, the Trojans were one of their most important players: redshirt senior Angela Kulikov. Kulikov and her partner, sophomore, Eryn Cayetano, had not lost to Pepperdine in the previous two matchups this season, including a 6-2 doubles win in January against the Waves. The pair are ranked No. 12 in the nation, but with Kulikov’s absence from both singles and doubles, Cayetano played freshman Naomi Cheong, with the pair suffering a 6-2 defeat.
While other notable lineup changes were made this week, the Trojans were able to maintain a certain sense of consistency. Cheong did not face Pepperdines graduate student Ashley Lahey this week, an opponent she managed to beat in the USC’s previous matchup with the Waves. Cheong was instead compared to graduate student Jessica Failla. Redshirt senior Claire McKee faced sophomore Lisa Zaar this week, the third head-to-head between the two since January.
Along with the combination of Cayetano and Cheong, there were junior Salma Ewing and McKee and redshirt senior Summer Dvorak and junior Danielle Wilson in the doubles. The Trojans failed to secure the colon, with Dvorak and Wilson falling first in a 6-4 defeat, while Ewing and McKee failed to finish after the Waves secured the two games needed for the decisive one-point advantage.
We started fairly well on all three courts, and Pepperdine made some quick adjustments and played a bit offensively, said head coach Alison Swain. Doubles is basically about who can attack early, and [Pepperdine] did better than we did at the end of the games.
The Trojans were reeling from their third consecutive doubles against Pepperdine this season and went to singles with a lot of ground to recover by capturing four of the six first sets played in their singles games. However, only one match in singles resulted in a victory for the Trojans.
Ewing was able to score the lone run in the 4-1 defeat, a straight-set 6-2 7-5 singles victory over graduate student Shiori Fukuda, who was number 12 in the nation. Ewing previously faced Fukuda in the first game between the Trojans and Waves in January, suffering a straight sets loss and then a complete turnaround of belief in her game in the most recent meeting between the two.
Ewing attributed her win to the energy she brought to court and the full focus on her game plan that allowed her to win. Plus, Ewing landed her serve well both wide and in the middle, an important part when facing someone like Fukuda hitting a strong backhand.
[Fukuda] likes to be closer to the double line so she can get a backhand because I think she prefers her backhand, Ewing said. Sometimes it was difficult for me to control her beforehand, but I still managed well. Sometimes I just went T because it was so wide open and that’s where I got a lot of my aces this match.
While Ewing was the only member of the Swains group to win on Sunday, three other Trojans forced third sets on the Waves in long singles matches. This included McKee forcing a third set against Zarr after hitting just one of the first two sets.
I am really proud of it [Claire], Swain said. She came up with a very specific game plan. She did that very well in her first set. Her opponents have stepped up the second set and, again, the point is that we invest back and play to our strengths and play with confidence when our opponents give their best and I think we can keep improving there.
While mid-game improvements proved pivotal to Pepperdine’s victory over the Trojans, the Trojans are looking forward to matchups with two Pac-12 opponents next weekend. USC will meet both Colorado and Utah at Marks Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend.
