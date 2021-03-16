Fairmont 10U Girls Hockey Team Wins Back-to-Back Matchups | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT – The Fairmont 10U girls hockey team had back-to-back road victories from March 6-7.

Three different players lit the lamp to send Fairmont to a 3-1 victory over Dodge County on March 6 at Kasson.

Halyn Haycraft, Kyhlee Beemer and Mariel Parish each scored a goal, while net lesser Nola Hazard made six saves to take the win for Fairmont, which had 16 shots on target.

Alexis Haycraft and Lauren Bettin each scored two goals to help pace Fairmont’s 8-3 win over New Ulm / Sleepy Eye on March 7 in New Ulm.

Halyn Haycraft and Mariel Parish each collected one goal and one assist in the winning performance, while Maya Earhart and Taylor Truesdell each scored one goal.

Avery Kurt handed out a helper for Fairmont (12-3), while goalkeeper Nola Hazard made two stops. Fairmont unleashed 24 shots at the net.

The Car Parts Direct 12U girls’ hockey line-up brought in some road wins from March 6-7.

Maia Goerndt produced a hat-trick and an assist to bring about Fairmont’s 8-1 defeat over Redwood Area on March 6 at Redwood Falls.

Brooklyn Murphy scored two goals for Car Parts Direct, while Carly Gustafson and Ava Clow each contributed one goal and one assist.

Jadyn Musser provided one goal for Fairmont, Lilly Meyers and Frankie Martin provided assists, while goalkeeper Lexi Sundeen earned the victory with 12 saves.

Sundeen turned 21 shots on the net to help Car Parts Direct zip New Ulm / Sleepy Eye, 2-0, March 7 in New Ulm.

Addison Folkerts and Brooklyn Murphy each scored a goal for Fairmont, who had 15 shots on target.

The REMAX Bantam ‘B’ hockey team set a 2-1 record for March 5-7.

Luke Kester collected four goals and one assist, while Jace Teveldal collected two goals and two helpers to give the Fairmont-based team an 11-4 victory over the Spirit Lake Blizzards on March 5 in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Jace Prindle generated two goals and one assist for REMAX, Eric Determan scored one goal and one helper, Tyson Pankow and Preston Rogge each scored one goal, while Mathew Cone added an assist.

Ilana Moeller and Isaiah Lockwood each played half in the net and together made 17 saves for Fairmont.

Waseca then went past Fairmont, March 5-3, 6 at Waseca.

Tyson Pankow, Barret Scholl and Jace Prindle accounted for REMAX’s goals, while Mathew Cone and Eric Determan provided assists. Moeller made a game-best 33 saves.

Fairmont took second place in the District 4 playoffs by racing to a 10-3 win over New Ulm / Sleepy Eye at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont on March 7.

Luke Kester scored three goals and three assists, while Jace Teveldal scored a hat-trick and delivered a helper to kick-start REMAX’s offensive production.

Jace Prindle scored two goals and two assists, Tyson Pankow and Tyler Kurt each scored one goal, while Mathew Cone added an assist.

Goalkeeper Isaiah Lockwood made 19 saves for Fairmont, which opened the district tournament on March 13.

The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ hockey team lost a few games from March 6-7.

Redwood Area recorded a 9-2 victory over Fairmont at the Martin County Arena in Fairmont on March 6.

Hadyn Lillevold and Bennett Draper delivered Fairmont’s goals, while Ryder Thate delivered an assist.

Windom rolled in Windom to a 13-1 decision over Fairmont on March 7.

Kane Wohlhuter scored Fairmont’s only goal on assist from Bennett Draper.

The Fairmont Cardinals PeeWee ‘B’ hockey team recently dropped three games on the ice.

New Ulm / Sleepy Eye slid Fairmont, 4-2, during district tournament action March 10 in Windom.

Netminder Tanner Pankow turned a game-best 35 shots away for Fairmont, which managed to score 18 shots on target.

MacKlain Anderson and Bryce Irhke scored goals without assistance for the Cardinals.

Lakes Area Boji closed Fairmont 7-0 during regular season action March 7 at Martin County Arena.

Goalkeeper Tanner Pankow made 11 saves for Fairmont.

Luverne skated to a 9-2 win over Fairmont at Martin County Arena on March 6.

Bryce Ihrke and Parker Schwandt scored goals without assistance for the Cardinals.