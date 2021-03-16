World table tennis partners with DHS

I

After a first for World Table Tennis (WTT), sports equipment supplier Shanghai Double Happiness (DHS) has been signed as a global partner.

The deal means that DHS will supply its equipment to WTT events and connect with fans through the digital and social sports channels to boost the table tennis profile.

DHS has been involved in table tennis since 1961 and supplies equipment for the Olympic Games and ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

Lou Shihe, general manager of DHS, said it is an exciting deal for the future of the sport.

In keeping with WTT’s bold vision, DHS will bring new visual impressions to WTT events and provide a great experience for all participating athletes, Shihe said.

We also believe that through these events we will be able to generate more interest and participation among the youth for table tennis, he said.

The deal is WTT’s first global partnership, but it’s their second commercial sponsorship, having partnered with Coco-Cola as their official beverage partner in November 2020.

Established in 2019, WTT is the new commercial arm for the ITTF.

The first competitive WTT event is currently taking place in Doha, Qatar, with four annual Grand Smashes in the season.