Lakers vs. Warriors Takeaways: LeBron James continues to aim for MVP in dominant win for Los Angeles

The Lakers, who played at full strength earlier this season, blew a 19-point lead in their first game against the Golden State Warriors. Apparently that created a bit of bad blood. The Lakers won the February rematch with 26 points, and on Monday, despite missing out on Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso, they blew out the Warriors again with 31 points. They did this with one of their best offensive performances of the year, setting season highs in assists (36) and field goals (62.8 percent) in the 128-97 win.

The Warriors got 27 points from Stephen Curry, but his teammates only shot 9-of-30 on 3-pointers. Golden State’s lack of firepower around Curry has been a problem all season, but when the Lakers shoot as well as Monday, there are few teams in the entire NBA that can beat them. Here are three major takeaways from Laker’s win.

1. LeBron is doing a serious MVP push

The Lakers are now 9-7 in the 16 games Anthony Davis has missed, but they are 9-2 when Davis is sitting but LeBron James and Dennis Schroder play. Despite missing their second-best player for nearly half of the season, the Lakers now have exclusive ownership of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and are behind the Phoenix Suns with just one loss in the standings . It’s a testament to LeBron’s greatness that he’s been able to keep the Lakers afloat, and it creates a fascinating dynamic in the MVP debate.

Monday was a relatively ho-hum match by LeBron’s standards. He posted a triple-double, yes, but only tried 13 shots in 30 minutes. His numbers have generally lagged behind the other candidates this season, and with Joel Embiid missing several weeks due to an injury, three very different types of candidates are now at the top of the standings. James has built a case about winning in adverse circumstances. Nikola Jokic has the best statistics. Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the best combination of the two, but some of the voters are reluctant to honor him for the third consecutive season after his previous disappointments in the playoffs.

James is currently the favorite in Vegas. The final ranking will also play a role in the vote. If, for example, the Lakers manage to reclaim the home court advantage in the Western Conference? It’s hard to imagine James wouldn’t win. Whether Denver can sneak into the top four and close the gap with the Lakers? Jokic would be the favorite. If the Bucks recapture the regular season dominance that has propelled Giannis over the past two races, he may be able to overcome both. But voters are fundamentally fallible. They are human and stories are always important. At this point, the story that LeBron has a weakened Lakers team leads him to lead. Is it justified? That depends on your definition of value. Whether or not LeBron is the most valuable player in basketball is a separate debate. Right now he is doing what he has to do to convince voters.

Montrezl Harrell sent a disturbing tweet during the All-Star break, to write “Think it’s time I quit for everything and everyone!” He also tweeted about missing his grandmother, who died last year, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss responded by promised to hug him as soon as she saw him (which she reportedly did). While his problems seemed personal in nature, his basketball life hasn’t been particularly easy lately either.

After averaging about 25 minutes per game for most of the season, Harrell saw his workload decrease to about 20 minutes per night during a recent 10 game period, despite Davis’ absence. He had six point back-to-back forays and even heard his name in trade rumors. Harrell put money on the table to sign with the Lakers. It couldn’t have been easy to see his role marginalized and question his worth.

But he’s been spectacular since returning from peace. He gave the Lakers 17 points on an 8-of-11 shootout on Friday against Indiana, and against the Warriors, he dropped 27 points on 11-of-14 off the field. Frank Vogel also complimented his defense on Monday, and told reporters that Harrell “has been invaluable. He has been a big part of our success this season, especially with AD and Marc absent we had to rely on him.”

The Lakers will be aggressive in seeking upgrades by the deadline. That could mean that Harrell has to be moved. But at the moment he makes a compelling argument against this.

3. Teamwork makes the dream work

The Lakers fired 62.8 percent from the field against the Warriors. That was not only their best shooting performance of the season, but also their most efficient attacking night since January 2010. It was no coincidence that they gave 36 assists during the season. The message here is clear: ball movement leads to good attack.

It’s a lesson the Lakers must learn. Their total number of passes is strong, but all too often their attack turns into four players looking at James and hoping he can play. Getting off the ball and making the extra pass makes it much easier for him to do this.