ATP Dubai Tennis Championships Day 3 Predictions including Shapovalov vs Struff

With 15 games on the agenda in a full day three at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, there should be plenty of entertainment in the UAE. As always, here at LWOT we will make our predictions for every match on the list, including a host of young standouts with Denis Shapovalov taking on veteran Jan-Lennard Struff, new champion Alexi Popyrin against young Russian Karen Khachanov and exciting Italian Jannik Sinners against Alexander Bublik. The Dubai draw is stacked and these interesting competitions will start to shape the later part of the draw. We also have predictions for the rest of the day’s matches, in three other sets. One features Pablo Carreno Busta vs Marton Fucsovics, another headlines Roberto Bautista Agut vs Matthew Ebden, and the last features Kei Nishikori vs David Goffin.

ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Day Three Predictions

Alexei Popyrin to Karen Khachanov

Head-to-head: first meeting

Popyrin surprised the tennis world with his title at the Singapore Open a few weeks ago. The young Australian captured his first ATP title and climbed to a career-high ranking of # 82. Khachanov broke into the Top 20 in late 2018 and spent some time in the Top 10, but struggles to get to the next level . This season has been a continuation of the last pair where he has won a few games at most events but has yet to make a deep run. The great Serbian Russian has experience at the highest level and knows how to win, but hasn’t won a title since 2018.

Popyrin took a few weeks off after his title, to avoid the hangover that normally follows players a week after a title with an early defeat. He will try to prove that he has earned his title and belongs at this level and has a tough match, although he has a chance of winning. Popyrin had a pretty easy draw for his title, with his biggest win over Marin Cilic being inconsistent of late. Popyrin is a talented young player, but he has yet to show his prowess against elite players and Khachanov’s experience will win.

Prediction: Khachanov in 3

Embed from Getty Images

Jannik Sinner against Alexander Bublik

Head-to-head: first meeting

Sinner is one of the most exciting young talents on the ATP Tour and proved that he is already a threat by winning his second career title in Adelaide this year. His breakthrough came in 2020 when he was the youngest quarter-finalist at the French Open since 2006, which he followed with his first ATP title in Sofia. Bublik has made more news for his forearm service than his tennis, but his tennis has been excellent, leading to him currently in a career-high ranking of # 43. Bublik is a shot maker who can frustrate his opponents by wearing them out , especially a younger player like Sinner.

One of the greatest benefits of Sinner is rest. He has only played two tournaments since the Australian Open and had two weeks off for Dubai. This will be the fourth consecutive tournament for Bublik, which is a challenge for any player, not only with match fatigue, but also with the weekly travel. Sinner will be fresh and looking to complement his growing resume with quite the draw to get a run. Sinner is immensely talented and will surpass Bublik to win the match.

Prediction: Sinner in 2

Embed from Getty Images

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Filip Krajinovic

Head-to-head: 1-0 Krajinovic

Fans watching this matchup should not be fooled based on each player’s home countries. Davidovich Fokina, although a Spaniard is a good hard court player and his game adapts to all surfaces, while Krajinovic plays best on clay, although he is far from a specialist with a game that still adapts well to hard court. The Serb played well at the Australian Open, performing in the third round where he brought eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev to five sets. Davidovich Fokina has split time between the challenger and the main tour and has played a lot of tennis recently, Dubai is his fifth week in a row.

This will be one of the best matches of the day, with both players able to score long points. Davidovich Fokina has shown that he can beat talented players this year with wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Hubert Hurkacz this year, while also losing to players ranked much lower than him. Krajinovic lost his last five games in 2020, but his performance in Melbourne showed that he shook the rust off and is back with the player he was before the pandemic ended tennis. Krajinovic is the most consistent player and the miles on Davidovich Fokina will overtake him and Krajinovic will win the big points and win the match.

Prediction: Krajinovic in 3

Embed from Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov against Jan-Lennard Struff

Head-to-head: 4-1 Struff

Denis Shapovalov is one of the more talented players on the tour, the young Canadian recently made his breakthrough into the Top 10. Struff is a journeyman who is one of many recent players to peak in his late 20s and see some of the best plays. tennis of his career at the moment at the age of 30. After a strong start to 2021, Struff came to Dubai for a four-game series loss, two of those losses against players he should have easily defeated. Shapovalov has had a decent start to the year, but hasn’t had a deep run in a tournament yet. He has been stuck with tough draws and has faced the difficulties of beating top players while putting down most of the games he should win.

Shapovalov will come in as the favorite, but this match can go either way. Shapovalov has a great base game that makes him dangerous, but also prone to error when not on his line. Struff could take advantage of this with his big serve, which allowed him to be competitive in most games, and the clash of big hitters could amount to who can limit errors. Struff has an impressive advantage in the matchup in part for this reason, but they are 1-1 on hard court, which is Shapovalov’s best surface. Shapovalov is in better shape and plays his best tennis on hard court by far, so he’ll have to be sharp, but he’ll be able to get past Struff.

Prediction: Shapovalov in 3

Main photo from Getty.