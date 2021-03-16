Sports
ATP Dubai Tennis Championships Day 3 Predictions including Shapovalov vs Struff
With 15 games on the agenda in a full day three at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, there should be plenty of entertainment in the UAE. As always, here at LWOT we will make our predictions for every match on the list, including a host of young standouts with Denis Shapovalov taking on veteran Jan-Lennard Struff, new champion Alexi Popyrin against young Russian Karen Khachanov and exciting Italian Jannik Sinners against Alexander Bublik. The Dubai draw is stacked and these interesting competitions will start to shape the later part of the draw. We also have predictions for the rest of the day’s matches, in three other sets. One features Pablo Carreno Busta vs Marton Fucsovics, another headlines Roberto Bautista Agut vs Matthew Ebden, and the last features Kei Nishikori vs David Goffin.
ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Day Three Predictions
Alexei Popyrin to Karen Khachanov
Head-to-head: first meeting
Popyrin surprised the tennis world with his title at the Singapore Open a few weeks ago. The young Australian captured his first ATP title and climbed to a career-high ranking of # 82. Khachanov broke into the Top 20 in late 2018 and spent some time in the Top 10, but struggles to get to the next level . This season has been a continuation of the last pair where he has won a few games at most events but has yet to make a deep run. The great Serbian Russian has experience at the highest level and knows how to win, but hasn’t won a title since 2018.
Popyrin took a few weeks off after his title, to avoid the hangover that normally follows players a week after a title with an early defeat. He will try to prove that he has earned his title and belongs at this level and has a tough match, although he has a chance of winning. Popyrin had a pretty easy draw for his title, with his biggest win over Marin Cilic being inconsistent of late. Popyrin is a talented young player, but he has yet to show his prowess against elite players and Khachanov’s experience will win.
Prediction: Khachanov in 3
Jannik Sinner against Alexander Bublik
Head-to-head: first meeting
Sinner is one of the most exciting young talents on the ATP Tour and proved that he is already a threat by winning his second career title in Adelaide this year. His breakthrough came in 2020 when he was the youngest quarter-finalist at the French Open since 2006, which he followed with his first ATP title in Sofia. Bublik has made more news for his forearm service than his tennis, but his tennis has been excellent, leading to him currently in a career-high ranking of # 43. Bublik is a shot maker who can frustrate his opponents by wearing them out , especially a younger player like Sinner.
One of the greatest benefits of Sinner is rest. He has only played two tournaments since the Australian Open and had two weeks off for Dubai. This will be the fourth consecutive tournament for Bublik, which is a challenge for any player, not only with match fatigue, but also with the weekly travel. Sinner will be fresh and looking to complement his growing resume with quite the draw to get a run. Sinner is immensely talented and will surpass Bublik to win the match.
Prediction: Sinner in 2
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Filip Krajinovic
Head-to-head: 1-0 Krajinovic
Fans watching this matchup should not be fooled based on each player’s home countries. Davidovich Fokina, although a Spaniard is a good hard court player and his game adapts to all surfaces, while Krajinovic plays best on clay, although he is far from a specialist with a game that still adapts well to hard court. The Serb played well at the Australian Open, performing in the third round where he brought eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev to five sets. Davidovich Fokina has split time between the challenger and the main tour and has played a lot of tennis recently, Dubai is his fifth week in a row.
This will be one of the best matches of the day, with both players able to score long points. Davidovich Fokina has shown that he can beat talented players this year with wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Hubert Hurkacz this year, while also losing to players ranked much lower than him. Krajinovic lost his last five games in 2020, but his performance in Melbourne showed that he shook the rust off and is back with the player he was before the pandemic ended tennis. Krajinovic is the most consistent player and the miles on Davidovich Fokina will overtake him and Krajinovic will win the big points and win the match.
Prediction: Krajinovic in 3
Denis Shapovalov against Jan-Lennard Struff
Head-to-head: 4-1 Struff
Denis Shapovalov is one of the more talented players on the tour, the young Canadian recently made his breakthrough into the Top 10. Struff is a journeyman who is one of many recent players to peak in his late 20s and see some of the best plays. tennis of his career at the moment at the age of 30. After a strong start to 2021, Struff came to Dubai for a four-game series loss, two of those losses against players he should have easily defeated. Shapovalov has had a decent start to the year, but hasn’t had a deep run in a tournament yet. He has been stuck with tough draws and has faced the difficulties of beating top players while putting down most of the games he should win.
Shapovalov will come in as the favorite, but this match can go either way. Shapovalov has a great base game that makes him dangerous, but also prone to error when not on his line. Struff could take advantage of this with his big serve, which allowed him to be competitive in most games, and the clash of big hitters could amount to who can limit errors. Struff has an impressive advantage in the matchup in part for this reason, but they are 1-1 on hard court, which is Shapovalov’s best surface. Shapovalov is in better shape and plays his best tennis on hard court by far, so he’ll have to be sharp, but he’ll be able to get past Struff.
Prediction: Shapovalov in 3
Main photo from Getty.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]