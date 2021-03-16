Sports
Bring game: Windom Area trims Worthington girls hockey team 3-1 in section opener
The goal narrowed the Eagles’ margin to 2-1, and finally the Trojans grabbed some momentum.
Unfortunately for them, that was Worthington’s only score of the game Monday night in the two teams Section 3A girls hockey opener at the Worthington Ice Arena. Windoms Presley Dockter scored her second goal of the game from a deflection with only 2:17 remaining in the game to give the visitors a 3-1 lead. That’s how it ended.
Windom Area, now 7-12 in the season, is moving up to play the best Luverne in the section’s semifinals. Worthington, which beat Windom Area twice in the regular season with scores of 3-1 and 4-2, ended the year with a 6-11.
Attack is hard to come by for the Trojans at the end of the 2021 season. The goal on Monday was the first of three games for WHS, which was seeded No. 4 for the tournament to Windom Areas No. 5.
We have no loopholes tonight. Late in the season, Windom always brings the game, said Trojans head coach Chad Nickel.
The Eagles are young, with only three seniors on the team and 14 players sophomores or younger. Dockter is one of those sophomores. On Monday, another Windom Area goal was scored by freshman Marissa Becker with 7:24 remaining in the first period.
After the game, Windom Area head coach Bill Fredin said his young team has improved during the season. And on Monday, the Eagles won with a reserve goalkeeper, senior Bethany Schmit, who took over from injured Kaylie Baerg three games ago.
They played pretty well on defense, controlled well, kept their shots out – so (Worthington) didn’t get very good shots, Fredin said.
Windom Area defeated Worthington 10-3 in the first period, but the Trojans got several scoring opportunities in the second period. Seven minutes into the period, Worthington’s Ashton Fogelman was free on a chance of escape and attempted a straight-to-shot that bounced off Schmit. A minute later, the Trojans were on a power game, putting a good pressure on the target, but still no score. With 6:07 to go, WHS had another power play opportunity, and although Nickel made a direct attempt from two yards away, it didn’t come in either.
With 14:28 remaining in the third, Dockter scored her first goal on a high shot from 6 meters away, just below the bar. Nickel’s score came from an assist from Cadence Van Ede 25 feet off the net.
Windom Area mainly played a defensive game after Nickels’ goal, but the Trojans didn’t get many good shots. When Dockter scored her second goal, the sky cleared from the sizable Worthington crowd.
Fredin said that even when his Eagles reached that two-goal lead, he didn’t feel completely safe. With a backup goalkeeper in, I don’t know if you ever think you made it, he said, adding, They (the Trojans) don’t skate as hard in the third period as they did in the second.
We didn’t take the passes and we didn’t catch them. It made it difficult, said coach Nickel.
Still, he said he was proud of the progress his team has made this winter.
I still think we have improved from last year. Every year it got more and more competitive. Improvements were made every year. All in all, I have no complaints, he said.
Windom Area 1 0 2-3
Worthington 0 0 1 – 1
