Radhapriya beats Suhana, joins Diya, Yashaswini, Anannya in the last 4 of the table tennis championship





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unseeded Radhapriya Goel stepped up her game to enter the Youth Girls’ Semi-Finals, beating Suhana Saini 4-3 in the UTT 82nd Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships in Abhay Prashal here Monday. The UP girl, who suffered a pre-quarter final loss in the Junior Girls at the hands of the Haryana paddler, was able to get a sweet revenge. Radhapriya, who led 3-1, failed to keep control when she let Suhana claw her way back to tie the score. Luckily for the UP paddler, Suhana’s casual mistakes made her job much easier at crucial moments. Others who booked their berths in the semifinals included defending champion Diya Chitale, who defeated Selenadeepthi Selvakumar 4-1, Anannya Basak, who stopped Taneesha Kotecha, won 4-3, and Yashaswini Ghorpade was responsible for the second seed and the local girl, Anusha Kutumbale 4. -1. When Diya and Yashaswini didn’t run into many problems in their matches, Anannya was full of it. Taneesha, also from Maharashtra and having had a dream run, showed a rare tenacity to stretch the sixth seed. It wasn’t until the decision maker that she messed up more than a little that gave Anannya the space. Nithya fights it out Top-seed Swastika Ghosh had no noticeable shortcomings as she faced Karantaka’s Anargya Manjunath 4-1. Tamil Nadus Nithyashree made up for her loss at Youth Girls with a nice win over her statemae Hrithika Selvakumar in the quarter final who went the full distance. After leading 3-0, Nithya conceded the next three before overpowering Hrithika in the decider to continue. In the other quarter-finals, Delhis Lakshita Narang secured a medal for herself when she ousted Maharashtra’s Taneesha Kotecha 4-2 and cleared Suhana Saini Karnatakas Yashaswini. 4-1 in the quarters. Taneesha who did well until that stage could not bring her confidence in the quarter-finals against the girl from Delhi, who proved too strong for her. The Karnataka girl turned out to be no match for the Haryana girl, who was nicely warmed up for the occasion. Tight matches Of the eight seeds, only four survived to advance to the quarter-finals as Prapti Sen, Deepika Neelakandan from the top half and Surbhi Patwari and Swastika Ghosh from the bottom half were victims. The toughest hit of all was top-tier Prapti, which went to Haryanas Suhana Saini 3-4. Suhana went above and beyond twice, first in the Junior Girls Round of 32, when she beat Delhis Tisha Kohli 3-2, then against Prapti 4-3. On both occasions, her opponents had solid match points, leading 10-8. Both times, Suhana kept her nerves intact and emerged victorious. Suhana should have no doubt won the match against the top seeds as she led 3-2 and had a few match points in the sixth game itself. But Prapti took her moments to sew it 12-10 and even the score. There were times when the Bengali girl, leading 8-6 and 10-8, should have closed the shutters on the Haryana girl. But Suhana’s determination stood out when she focused on denying Prapti the chance. Anusha Kutumbale, who was behind 1-2, made a nice comeback to face Haryanas’ defensive Anjali Rohilla and won 4-2. Despite the turn in the third game for Anjali, the MP girl shut it down without falling into the trap of her opponents. Maharashtras Taneesha Kotechas’s efforts have been commendable. She was buried deep at 0-3, but she pulled herself out of the depths to outsmart Shreya Deshpande from Railways 4-3. Three seeds fell into the Junior Girls, and the largest seed to bow out was Vanshika Bhargava, the second seed. Maharashtras Sayali Wani was good for the girl from Delhi 3-2 in the previous round. Young Sayali, incidentally, is the winner of the Sub-Junior Girls crown, Unseeded Taneesha Kotecha consumed Munmun Kundu from the fourth seed in straight matches, while Radhapriya Goel fell from the sixth seed to Suhana Saini 3-2 in a tough pre- quarter final.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos