Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone score to make Vegas Golden Knights beat San Jose Sharks

LAS VEGAS Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury, which made its 16th start in 17 games, finished with 23 saves to improve to 14-5-0 this season. Fleury took his 481st career victory and moved closer to Ed Belfour, who is in fourth place with 484.

Pacioretty scored in the first period and delivered a perfect backhand pass to Stone early in the third, who made a one-time wrist shot at 1:02 to make it 2-0. It ended up being Stones’ sixth winning goal.

Often times, lines are made around two guys and there’s an interchangeable piece there, said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. Stone and Patch have some chemistry; they complement each other. Big goal for us in the third period, and big power-play goal in the first.

Timo Meier scored late for San Jose, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 34 shots.

The Golden Knights are 12-1-3 in 16 regular season gatherings with the Sharks.

Fleury set a high point in the game by denying San Jose skaters four major opportunities: Meier’s breakaway in the first period; two breakaways ahead Evander Kane, one in the first and another in the third; and a stop against Matt Nieto, who fired a one-timer off the threshold early in the third.

Fleury leads NHL goalkeepers with a minimum of 20 games played with a goal-versus-average of 1.77 and a serve percentage of 0.936.

We actually had two or three chances in the first period that it just missed, said Sharks coach Bob Boughner. We had two or three more who stopped Fleury. Against such a goalkeeper you must have shot volume, second and third looks.

With the Golden Knights returning home after a 10-day, six-game road trip, they looked slow as the Sharks dominated the first period.

From the first faceoff, the Golden Knights struggled to enter the San Joses zone with possession as the Sharks did well by challenging Vegas skaters at the blue line. And when the knights were able to dump in it, they couldn’t catch the sharks, which got to the puck faster and gotten away much faster to their escape.

When you come back from road trips, and we’ve had a successful road trip, we were a little flat during those first 10 (minutes), Stone said.

The Golden Knights got into a power play when Kane was called up for a little over eight minute trip. Eight seconds later, Pacioretty read a wrist shot past Dubnyk from his familiar spot on top of the right circle.

Fortunately, Flower was our best player in the first, DeBoer said of his 36-year-old goalkeeper. That first period we might have had a few in a row and he allowed us to work in the game. The oldest player on the ice to have that kind of energy is impressive.

Vegas looked like a different team in the second, skated faster, created scoring opportunities and defeated Dubnyk by 16 shots in second place to the Golden Knights during a period of this season.

Overall, shot attempts were dominated by Vegas 31-9, including scoring odds (17-6) and risky odds (7-3).

Meier halved the lead with just over five minutes to go with his sixth of the season.

You’ll have nights in this competition where you won’t feel great and you will have to win, and that’s what we did tonight, DeBoer said.

MARCH ANDRE

Fleury took his 20th win in March in 30 decisions with the Golden Knights.

SOLD OUT, KIND

As Clark County continues to open up and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak begins to allow larger gatherings, the Golden Knights had a sold-out room of 3,473 20% of a regular room of 17,367.

IRON SHARK

San Joses Patrick Marleau played in his 880th consecutive game, a series that started on April 9, 2009. Marleau, who has played in 1,749 games and is third on the career list, is well on his way to breaking Gordie Howes’ record of 1,767 games played in Vegas, on April 19 against the Golden Knights. Mark Messier is second with 1,756 games played.

NEXT ONE

The teams will play again on Wednesday evening.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports