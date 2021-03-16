Former English wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor will coach the men’s team of the county of Sussex





Sarah Taylor, the former England wicket-keeper, will coach the Sussex men’s team as she joins the support staff of the county’s cricket teams, the club announced Monday. Taylor, along with Ashley Wright in hitting, will support the full-time coaching team and work with the professional squad and the Sussex Cricket Pathway on a part-time basis, the club said of the two new additions. “We have a really talented group of goalkeepers in Sussex. I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game.” @Sarah_Taylor is “very pleased” to join the club’s coaching staff for the coming season: – Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) March 15, 2021 The 31-year-old, who was part of the victorious 2017 World Cup-winning team, is one of the most successful wicket-keepers in women’s cricket and is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world regardless of gender. She quit international cricket in 2019 due to a long battle with fear. A woman who coaches in a men’s sport has made us relatively uncharted territory, especially in cricket. Also read: How female coaches can add another dimension to men’s professional sport I am very happy to be working with the club’s wicket-keepers. From Ben Brown and Phil Salt in the professional squad and down the path, we have a truly talented group of goalkeepers in Sussex who I am really looking forward to working with, Taylor was quoted in a statement on Sussex cricket website. I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game. I’m a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics so players can enjoy and express themselves with the gloves, she added. In her 13-year international career, she has fired the most wicket-keeping in the history of women’s international cricket, scoring over 7,000 international runs for England. Relive the magic of England’s wicket-keeper Sarah Taylors behind the stumps







