Cambridge-Salem ready for unique spring football season | Sport

Spring football has presented unique challenges for local coaches.

Cambridge-Salem opens its season on Saturday against Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk and has so far not been able to take the field in any of the nine training sessions.

We don’t have a field to play on, said coach Doug Luke. We practiced in parking lots and were practicing on the track because it’s a little bit softer.

The conditions are opposite. Usually, the preseason falls during the heat of August and as the season progresses, the autumn cold is more and more common.

Now teams are conducting their pre-season practices in freezing temperatures.

We went out yesterday and it was absolutely freezing, Luke said.

Cambridge-Salem comes from an 8-2 season and loses to Stillwater 21-0 in the Class C Sectional II final.

They return as quarterback Jacob Ruggles from last year’s squad. There will also be many new faces.

I’m not sure there will be another starter coming back, Luke said. This is a very new group.

It may be a new group at the varsity level, but the players rising through the ranks are from the junior varsity team that went unbeaten last season.

It’s not going to be a weak group, it’ll be fine, Luke said. But it becomes an inexperienced group.

Luke said he has the largest line of attack he has ever seen during his time at Cambridge, averaging around 240 pounds per starter.

It has been more than 16 months since the team took a competitive snapshot in a match. Luke has concerns about the general shape players are in.

The hardest part was the conditioning, we have kids – probably 90 percent of the kids – who haven’t done anything since they left school last March, he said. That’s probably the hardest part right now in getting these kids in shape so they can go out and actually play a game and actually finish it.

The little things that weren’t possible this year due to the pandemic, like weightlifting programs in the summer, could play a big part in this season’s progress.

My main concern is just the injuries and things like that, Luke said. They are not used to getting used to, we have not done anything in a long time.

Cambridge-Salem hasn’t been able to go live in full once this year, and will most likely not get the chance for the season opener on Saturday.

We hit some with shoulder pads and things like that, but as far as someone actually gets hit, it will probably happen for the first time on Saturday, Luke said.

That is unprecedented at every level in football.

It’s hard for teams to know what they have ahead of the first game of the season. Playbooks are compressed.

Cambridge-Salem will have had 12 or 13 practices before the first game, much less than years before. They also only get two hours a day, while in recent years they had double in the preseason.

That leaves little time to scout opponents and perform their own actions.

Additionally, some players wrapped up their winter sports seasons a few days ago. Luke said he had about four or five wrestlers and about the same number of basketball players playing football.

Those seasons overlapped with the unique planning layout this year. Some players went to their winter practice and then went to soccer practice.

Others, mainly the Salem athletes, focused on finishing their winter sports before joining the soccer team.

Despite the unique challenges, having a football season this year has come as an unexpected surprise to Luke.

I think many of us just didn’t expect this to happen with everything that’s going on with the state shutdown, he said. We never expected to play this year. So no matter what, it’s nice to just go out and give the kids a chance, especially the seniors who didn’t have the chance. We were all excited to get out and play.

Luke said his team will do it for a week at a time.

The overall goal is to win the next game, he said. And if we can do that, we want to win the next game. You take it one by one and at the end you find out what it is like. You hope it is a good season.

ROSTER (ACCORDING TO MAXPREPS.COM

Brice Burr, Eli Danio, Blake Baylor, Owen Foyle, Michael Bonneau, Joey Cary, Camden Hahn, Jacob Ruggles, Shane Spendiff, Sirell Fiel, Connor Chilson, Andrew Clark, Mike Riche, Zach Price, Clifford Lewis, Doug Pennington, Dillon Hughes , Mike Elsworth, Ezra Done, Deacon Schneider, Riley Votra, Brayton Cary, Alex Clark, Cooper Dupuis, Wyatt Ruggles, Evan Day Rylie Burr, Logan Williams, Brandon Bouplon, Jackson Thomas, Josh Harrington, Lucas Martindale, Shane Lashway, Dustin Ruggles , Cain Starks, Hunter Thomas, Joe Telford, Kyle Bink, Alex Luke, Collin Flint, Andrew Coon, Cliff Lewis, Michael Riche, Michael Elsworth, Zach Toleman, Kane Starks