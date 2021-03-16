Georgia Gwinnett College’s Men’s Tennis Breaks 57-Year Record for Most Consecutive Wins in College Sports History | Sport

LAWRENCEVILLE When freshman Alex Gurendis’ return to service took a long time, the tennis players from Georgia Gwinnett College raced to Court 1 of the GGC Tennis Facility for a wild party.
Gurendis’ victory over No. 1 singles Monday marked the end of a 5-0 win over the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), In which the Grizzlies toppled one of the most impressive records in the university’s sports history.
GGC’s 138th consecutive win gives NAIA power the longest winning streak in college sports history, surpassing the 137-match streak set by the University of Miami (Fla.) Tennis team from 1957-64. The Grizzlies, in a run of six consecutive national championships, have not lost since April 3, 2015.
It just feels right. We’ve looked at that number for so long (137), said GGC head coach Chase Hodges, who launched the Lawrenceville colleges tennis program in 2013. At one point, I wasn’t even 100 percent sure we were going to get there. You’ve seen 137 for so long and to hit 138 is almost unreal. You’ve been thinking about it for just so long and you’re trying to get to that point. Now it is, we have done it. And like I told the boys, it’s something that no one can take from us for the rest of our lives. It’s a streak that I don’t think will be touched in our lives. We just want to keep it going. See how high we can get it.
Hodges grinned and clapped as he watched his players party under a shower of icy water coolers. Above Court 1, an impressive crowd of fans, fellow GGC athletes and administrators cheered loudly.
Among them was athletics director Darin Wilson, who started the GGC athletics program and made the decision in the summer of 2012 to hire Hodges from the state of Georgia.
It’s really special, said Wilson of the record. One of the things we don’t do too often is look back. We always tried to stay in the present and look ahead. They’ve done such a great job of winning national championships and all that stuff. I think the special thing about this is knowing that we started from scratch and built it from scratch. Exactly the work that Chase has done and all the players who have come through here, not just the tennis players they are, but the students they have been, the average grades, the graduations and now what they do and do with their lives.
“These guys are continuing that tradition. It has been a pretty special week leading up to it and seeing it on the field is very rewarding.
Just as remarkable as the winning streak is this statute that GGC has lost only three games in its history, a record of 180-3 since 2013. The Grizzlies’ ever-challenging schedules are not limited to NAIA competition as the top teams from NCAA Division II and Division III also interact with GGC on a regular basis.
GGC’s top-ranked 15-0 record this season includes a 6-0 score against NCAA Division II teams and wins over NAIA teams at No. 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 13 and 14.
Valentino Caratini, with GGC since 2018, has seen more of the winning streak than most of his teammates. The Argentina native, 13-0 this spring and national No. 2 in singles, contributed two wins on Monday, along with Luis Gomar for a 6-3 win over No. 1 in doubles and on his way to a 6-1.6 -0 win over No. 5 singles.
I don’t know how to put it into words, Caratini said of the report. We just believe we are the best. Every time we play against a different school, they come to beat the number 1 and play for the game of the season. For us to keep that level of pressure and beat everyone and hit the record was something I dreamed of and pushed myself hard every day. I want to thank my family and my friends in Buenos Aires for supporting me in this way, this way. I’m just really excited. I can’t wait to continue the streak.
Federico Bonacia and Matthias Haim won 6-0 at No. 2 in doubles, and Gurmendi paired up with Jose Dugo for a 6-4 win at No. 3 in doubles. Haim won 6-0, 6-3 on No. 2 singles, and Gurmendi started the party with his 6-3, 6-2 win on No. 1 singles.
When I first came here, I didn’t realize how important (the winning streak) was, how big it was, said Gurmendi, also from Buenos Aires. But now that I’m here it’s been almost two years, and I can tell you it’s pretty insane what we just accomplished. I hope we keep moving forward. This is just the beginning. At this point, we just want to keep going. We have a game on Friday, played on the weekend and then just focused on the national championship, which is in May. So we have two more months to keep sharpening and moving on.
Hodges said on Monday he communicated via text message with almost every player from his previous GGC teams, the ones who built the previous leg of a winning streak that started on April 4, 2015.
It’s just a family. These guys love each other and want to keep it going not just for ourselves, but for all those other previous Grizzlies who put a lot of pressure on me to keep this thing going, Hodges said. It was very nice to hear from them. It’s a total team effort from Darin Wilson to our president to the entire athletics department. They have really put together a phenomenal support system. It’s not just about me or our assistant coaches or players, are (Sports Information Director) Dale (Long), it’s a total team. We have been lucky enough to put together a group and have an administration that really supports us.
GGC’s winning streak features plenty of dominant wins, it only gave up six points from the other team in 15 games this year, but not all games were breezes. William Carey (Miss.) Fought in fourth place last Friday in a 5-2 win that balanced Miamis’ streak, and Cumberlands came in with a No. 14 national rankings.
There were other serious threats along the way, but each time they were repelled by the GGC juggernaut.
We’ve had a few (close calls), Hodges said. Columbus State pushed us to the brink, they were the D-II national champions and we played with them. We were on the strings in that game. Emory was an indoor battle that could have gone either way. We had West Florida. We’ve had a lot of teams pushing us, but at the end of the day, I feel like our guys just believe it. They just think they are going to win and we were able to win many close matches. Every match we know of would give our opponents the best chance.
Hodges said he loved seeing his players celebrate a huge milestone, a milestone the Grizzlies had seen since achieving 100 consecutive wins in 2019.
It was great, Hodges said. It’s a breath of fresh air, but it’s also just raw emotion and excitement to finally get there. We wouldn’t talk about it as much now that we’ve broken it. Let’s continue to sort things out and let’s try and get another national championship.