Connecticut HS Boys Hockey – Division 3 Top 8: Newington tops, Hall-Southington rises as BBD slips





Connecticut Boys Division 3 Top 8 Rank Team PR * W. L. T. 1 Newington 1 8 0 1 2 Hall-Southington 3 4 1 1 3 BBD 2 10 2 0 4 Tri-Town 4 3 2 0 5 FULLY 6 4 3 1 6 Staples 5 6 5 0 7 Milford 7 5 4 0 8 Conard NO 6 5 0

At least this week no longer tormented about the top spot. Newington is the Survivor winner as the last remaining undefeated team in Connecticut, and the Indians remain at the top of the Boston Hockey Night rankings, as they have been all season. Newington swept past SGWL and New Milford and has matchups with Enfield and Wethersfield this week. At number 2 we went back to the well with Hall-Southington, which has the only blemishes on its abbreviated slate to Newington. The Warrior Knights returned to the ice last week by beating Northeastern and have a busy schedule this week. Now, kudos to it Brookfield-Danbury Bethel for starting the season with 10 consecutive wins and becoming the talk of the Nutmeg State hockey circles. The IceCats finally hit a snag, first being stopped by Wilton, before being surpassed by Amity. The BBD still earns a strong ranking based on the full season, so the Cats land at number 3 this week. number 4 Tri-Town has been off the ice for a while, but has a full week with Enfield, Hall-Southington and Northeastern on the program. It’s challenging to figure out the bottom half of the rankings as much of D3 has been hitting each other all season. FULLY had a mixed week-long bag that fell to Newington and split with Enfield before defeating Housatonic. The Wildcats check in at No. 5 this week and have four more games on the reel. Staples the momentum was slowed considerably by losses to Wilton and Westhill / Stamford, although No. 6 Wreckers managed to save the week by beating Norwalk-McMahon. Staples has only one scheduled match with New Milford. No. 7 Milford The Mariners lost to Amity in their lone game last week, and are not scheduled to play before the end of the regular season. Conard returns to the rankings at number 8 this week. The Chieftains are part of a bunch of teams around .500 that could make a case, but they’ve played tough competition in their losses and especially made things happen in their other games . Jim Clark has covered hockey in high school in Massachusetts for thirty years and is attending Hockey Night in Boston for the 2019-2020 season. Previously, he was the head writer of high school hockey for the Boston Herald for 19 years, where he also worked full-time at the sports department copy desk and was the high school editor from 2000-2006. Clark was honored by the Mass. State Hockey Coaches Association with the William Stewart Award for contributions to the sport in May 2019, and also received the Joel Perlmutter Award for media coverage in 2006. Graduated from UMass, he also spent eight years as a sports editor and reporter for the Sentinel & Enterprise in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.







