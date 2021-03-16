Sports
Chris Mack: Changes are coming for Louisville Basketball
(Photo by Chris Mack: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Hours before the Louisville men’s basketball program would tune in to the selection show for the 2021 NCAA tournament, Chris Mack prepared for what he thought would be a Monday practice session to prepare his team for who they come across.
Instead, the Cardinals’ third-year head coach found himself speaking to the media before the end-of-season press conference after Louisville was declined a blanket bid for the Big Dance and designated as the first team off the field. from 68.
“It’s unbelievably disappointing,” said Mack. “It’s everything you work for in the off season. It’s everything you prepare for, to be a part of March Madness. It didn’t happen. It wasn’t reality. We came here as a coaching staff to be a part of it. from of the big tournament. “
A variety of factors played a role that led the Cardinals to look from the outside in. Not a real low season for one of the youngest teams in Division I, two long COVID breaks and long-term injuries to two of the three most experienced players on the team.
Regardless of the reason, barring a withdrawal from a team currently in the tournament field before the deadline, Louisville is still home. Mack knows this is not very close to program standards, and hinted that there could be a lot of moving parts during the off-season.
“I think there will certainly be changes,” said Mack when asked if there could be a stir within the squad or the coaching staff. “Some decisions will be made before others. College basketball is always about change, and I think this off-season reflects that.”
Less than 24 hours after the Cardinals found out they weren’t going to dance, roster management began. Second-year forward Aidan Igiehon, whose two-year career at Louisville was marred by injuries, officially entered the transfer portal.
He’s not the only player who could leave. Sophomore security guard David Johnson has been the subject of much NBA Draft buzz, with many thinking he could be a lottery choice. Whatever decision Johnson makes, or if he puts his name into the draft, Mack just wants to help him make the best decision.
“I want what’s best for David Johnson,” he said. “I don’t know what that is yet. I don’t think he knows what that is yet, because that process only really crystallizes when you put your name in it, and you get feedback from the entity you ultimately select.”
As for the three top ranks on the team, they have the option of returning to the team thanks to the extra year the NCAA has awarded to college basketball. While Mack doesn’t expect Guard Charles Minlend to return, he’s not sure where Guard Carlik Jones and forward / center Malik Williams stand.
“I love having both guys back, as you know. They are great players, they are great representatives of the university,” he said. “But we also have, and they do, have to look to their future. I want what’s best for them. Whether that’s in a Louisville uniform, or whether it’s advancing professionally, we’re going to support ourselves tremendously. “
When it comes to replacing players who have decided to leave, Mack recognizes the urgency of recruiting players in the transfer portal. However, he doesn’t want to rush the process and risk making the wrong decision, and wants to bring in players who can help Louisville be the best team they can be.
Regardless of who decides to return or join the program during the off-season, Mack knows there are two areas where the teams need massive improvement: three-point shooting and pace of play. The Cardinals shot just 30.8% on three-point tries and were 303rd in pace, according to KenPom.
Louisville has already started tackling their shooting by taking on a commitment from former Miami forward Matt Cross, who shot a team-best 40.0% on threes in his freshman year with the Canes. When it comes to the pace, Mack thinks things will get better if their backcourt gets back to health and they bring in more depth.
“We want to play faster. We won’t be Rick Pitino and push everywhere, but we want to play full court and we want to push the ball,” he said. “We tried our best to try to play faster. But then again, we had conditioning issues and we had injury issues with two of our fastest guys playing 40 minutes per game. You couple that – we had 12 exchange players, three of which were out. almost all year round. “
At the end of the day, Mack hopes that the off-season returns to a more normal condition than last year, and that his team can take advantage of this to take bigger steps towards next season.
“We must have a great low season ahead of us, one that we needed last summer to be fair,” he said. “Both in the weight room and on the field to develop our players so we could be a better team. That’s what this team needs.”
