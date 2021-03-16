NFL Free Agency 2021: Ex-Giant Dalvin Tomlinson Agrees To Terms With Vikings Over Multi-Year Deal

This is great if you are the New York Giants, a team that cannot afford to lose talent on the defensive side of the ball while trying to improve in 2021. They will have to try to achieve that mission without But Dalvin Tomlinson , an experienced defender of the interior, who would attract a lot of attention as soon as the doors opened to legal tampering. As it was, Tomlinson reportedly agreed with the Minnesota Vikings at the start of free duty, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, say goodbye to the Giants and head for the NFC North.

Tomlinson’s deal with the Vikings is for two years and is worth up to $ 22 million, of which $ 20 million is fully guaranteed. He will reportedly make $ 16 million in Year 1, and in a year’s time will have the chance to immediately negotiate a new deal – for 2023 and beyond – whether in Minnesota or elsewhere.

The 29-year-old eventually lands in NFC North after the Green Bay Packers attempted to trade for him twice in 2020, but the Giants failed to convince him to let him go on both occasions. Those same Packers must now make plans for Tomlinson in the future.

A former second-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Tomlinson burst into the NFL scene on his way to earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors and while his professional career was not haunted by many wins due to the inadequacies of the Giants like As a whole, he knows a little something about how to help a team achieve victories – Alabama’s former pinnacle has left the collegiate ranks with two national championships and four SEC championships to his credit. Tomlinson is also extremely durable, he hasn’t missed a single start at the NFL level, and that alone will play very well in his new home.