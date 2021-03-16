Budgies crowned | Local sports

QPCC (Queens Park Cricket Club) Parkites are expected to win the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League at Patna / River Estate Community Center, Diego Martin on Sunday afternoon.
The convincing 3-0 win over Solo Crusaders also paved the way for Southerners to overtake the Crusaders for last place in the Big 4 a few hours later, but their top player failed to get them across the finish line at Siparia Community Center.
Already 2-1 in the game against DAbadie Youths, Anson Lowkie suffered a complete meltdown with an 8-3 lead in the deciding game against fellow former top-ten player Everton Sorzano, eventually losing it 14-12.
Sorzano had won the first and fourth games out of eight, while Lowkie had taken the second 11-4 and eight of the last nine points in the third after trailing 7-3.
Declan John was the hero for the visitors as he had surpassed Lowkie 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5 in the opener and then, after wasting a big lead in the first game from the decider he fought back to win Terry Corbin 12-14, 11-5, 11-4, 13-11 for the Toppers Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
Corbin had beaten Sorzano 11-3, 11-9, 11-9 in the second game and then former champion Kevin Redhead, in his first league in nearly a decade, outclassed Carlisle Cleveland 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 to put the hosts on the edge of a Big 4 place.
Both Crusaders and Southerners ended the two rounds of round-robin action with five wins from 12 games and 22 points.
The latter won both duels, but a superior win / loss ratio was used in the league to cut ties and Crusaders came out on top in this division as they won 24 games and lost a total of 25 compared to respectively 22 and 28., for Southerners, who were never in the top four in the standings.
Parkites completed their sweep of Crusaders when their coach Aaron Edwards marched past veteran Andrew Alexander 11-7, 12-10, 11-3.
Joshua Maxwell got the ball rolling by sniffing out fellow youngster NKosi Rouse 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 6-11,11-9, then Derron Douglas defeated Anthony Sandfly Brown 11-9 , 11-8, 8-11, 13-11.
The former champion should have forced a decisive game in any case, but he failed to slam the door with a 10-8 lead in the fourth.
It was Brown’s second consecutive loss, as he was defeated on Thursday-evening by Yuvraaj Dookram, the best-ranked player of 2016 and 17, in five during Crusaders with a 3-0 loss to Hillview Renegades.
The semi-retired 46-year-old had defeated both Douglas and Dookram in an undefeated series in the first round, but suffered three defeat in the second, as he also lost five points against WASA Clubs Curtis Humphreys.
After being strayed 3-2 by the Crusaders in the first game of the tournament on January 26, Parkites won nine consecutive games until Renegades defeated them 3-2 on Saturday night.
17-year-old Douglas was defeated in that match by Dookram, who also lost only twice in the tournament and was the lone unbeaten player of the second round.
Parkites won ten of their 12 games for 32 points, two more than Renegades and six more than third at the WASA.
Only the top two winners received financial rewards, with Parkites raising $ 5,000 and Renegades $ 3,000. Pristine Dental Solutions made a financial contribution to the Champions League, while Toppers Snacks donated all MVP awards.
There are no dates or locations for the Big 4 competition yet.
