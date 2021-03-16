A year after Covid, Syracuse players were grateful to return to the NCAA tournament

Syracuse, NY Syracuse will make its 39th appearance in the NCAA-tournament since 1973, when the Dutch tip San Diego State in the first round of the Midwest Region this Friday.

That’s 39 performances in 49 years.

It would be easy to almost be blamed for achieving an achievement that other schools are celebrating.

But the coronavirus took away any thought of taking a trip to the NCAA tournament for granted this year.

A year ago, Syracuse had just throttled North Carolina, 81-58, in the ACC tournament and was preparing for Louisville in the quarter-finals when the coronavirus pandemic halted the conference tournament and eventually forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournament.

So while this year’s NCAA tournament may not look exactly like the normal March Madness with all the games played in Indiana and in limited fan capacity arenas, the Syracuse players may be looking forward to more than any other this year. another Orange team to participate in the tournament. in recent memory.

Grateful to everyone, ”said SU sophomore Quincy Guerrier. We were excited to go to the tournament. ‘

Buddy Boeheim grew up watching the NCAA tournament, cheering his father’s teams on several magical runs. He was just a toddler when Syracuse won it all in 2003. He was the little brother of many players in the 2016 Final Four squad. In 2018, he committed to SU and watched from his dorm at Brewster Academy while the Orange crashed the Sweet 16.

But last year he had an empty feeling.

It was difficult to end it last year, ”said Boeheim. Not even being able to see March Madness; it was just weird to me. I’ve always watched it grow up as a kid. It’s the best time of the year. To just shut it down completely like last year was just a bad feeling. Something felt like it was missing. ‘

Last fall, the empty feelings of March last year gave way to the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.

The NCAA shortened the season. Some conferences have eliminated non-conference games. The Ivy League has completely canceled the season.

At the beginning of this year, we didn’t know if we would have a season or what the season would be like, ” said Marek Dolezaj, Syracuse senior.

The season started late, but the games were played. Along the way, Syracuse, like almost every other team in the country, has endured breaks associated with Covid.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and several players, including Buddy Boeheim, tested positive over the course of the season.

There were many breaks, ”said Dolezaj. So to hear our name on TV and we knew we were going to Indiana and be able to play in March Madness, it feels really good. We were just really excited and started doing our best. ‘

The 2020-21 season did not meet the generally high standards of Syracuses. The Orange was on the wrong side of the NCAA bubble for most of the season. Selection Sunday caused some major concern before Syracuse was unveiled as a No. 11 seed, the lowest in school history.

But the SU players didn’t care about seeds or bubbles or First Fours or anything else. This year there was supposed to be an NCAA tournament and they competed.

It was a difficult year for everyone, ”said Guerrier. We were just grateful to be able to go to the tournament. It was a very difficult year for many teams. Just go there and play, it means a lot to everyone. ‘

Contact Mike Waters anytime: E-mail | Twitter

