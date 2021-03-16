The ban on Hawke’s Bay cricketers has been ‘lowered’ after homophobic and racial insults





Dean Kozanic / Stuff Hawke’s Bay cricketers retired after racial and homophobic insults during a match and are now free to continue playing for the rest of the season.

Two Hawke’s Bay cricketers banned for the season for racial and homophobic insults are back on the cricket ground. The match between the 11-13 students was called off on January 21, after the two players made both racial and homophobic remarks against Western Districts XI, which had players of Sri Lankan, Indian and Pakistani descent. It has never been disclosed what was said on the field or at the hearing, as the media were not allowed to attend. READ MORE:

Hawkes Bay Cricket Association (HBCA) has not named the players, however Stuff understands that the couple are the sons of former Central District representatives Mike Pawson and Craig Findlay, who is CEO of HBCA. The union initially confirmed the suspension of two players from the Napier Technical Old Boys club for the remainder of this season, following a code of conduct that heard about inappropriate behavior on the field. Independent Commissioner John Greenwood concluded that the abuse had been racist and homophobic and that the violations warranted severe penalties. He suspended the two players until the end of the 2020-21 season, basically a 10-week ban, including the three-week withdrawal that has already been served. But the decision was appealed. Stuff Generic cricket ball and bat HBCA Chairman James Rainger said the appeal was heard by National Cricket Commissioner Michael Heron QC on March 8, via video conference. Rainger said one player got 14 days while the other got 10 days. They were now free to continue playing as they had both served their terms. Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said it was good to see HBCA taking the event seriously, but it was very unfortunate that it had mitigated the consequences. Chris Skelton / Stuff Race relations commissioner Meng Foon said the release of the sentence was a mockery of a trial New Zealand cricket was very strong at.

