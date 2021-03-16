Recordings at youth football matches increase safety and concerns about trauma





During a youth football game last October, one child was injured and a man was injured in a shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. In October, gunshots rang out on the field of the Arlington Lions Club during a youth football game. “I was amazed that people would go this far,” said Charlie Largen. While the kids were playing a tournament game on the field, someone who was at the game was shot just outside the fence. A man was killed and a child shot. RELATED: 7-Year-Old Child Shot, Man Killed During Youth Soccer Game in Arlington “We don’t want such a thing, and we’re taking precautions to prevent it,” said Largen. In addition to the deadly shooting in October, another shooting took place in Mandarin at the weekend. RELATED: JSO: Youth Soccer Game Argument Ends With Greenland Park Shooting Largen said the Arlington Lions Club is improving security this season. Everyone who passes through the one-person entrance gate is monitored. Adult behavior will also be closely monitored. “If they show hostile behavior, we’ll ask them to leave,” said Largen. “We will have a police officer at all our tournaments.” Experts say that when children witness a shooting, it causes trauma. According to a report, an estimated 3 million children witness a shooting every year. “Any time a child experiences something traumatic, it can have short- and long-term effects,” says Dr. Terrie Andrews, a behaviorist at Baptist Hospital and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Andrews said the trauma can manifest in a variety of ways in children “Maybe some anger, some sadness, tearfulness, these are some of the short- and long-term effects you can see when a child experiences a traumatic event,” Andrews explained. Dr. Andrews’ advice to parents is to work through it: Don’t be afraid to have what she calls a round-table discussion with your child about what happened. “When you start talking about it, there are fewer emotions and children feel safe with their parents again, because during that round table the parents will reassure them that they will never let anything happen to you,” Andrews said. “They will assure you that you are completely safe.” She said there is a cure in these round table discussions for children and parents. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unusual amount of trauma in children, which is why Baptist and Wolfson have a 24/7 helpline so that parents and children can get in touch. It’s free and confidential. The number is 904-202-7900.

