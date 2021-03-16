Spain rules with Muguruza, Sorribes Tormo wins

The Insider Wrap is a weekly recap of everything you need to know from the week that was. This week, WTA Insider looks back on a week of Spanish dominance at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Abierto Zapopan.

Player of the week: Garbie Muguruza

With the tennis that Garbie Muguruza played day in and day out in 2021, it was only a matter of time before she got her hands on a major title. The former No. 1 starred in her third season finale on the tour, finally winning her biggest title since 2017 in Cincinnati. beats Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (6), 6-3 to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

“I am very motivated,” said Muguruza, when asked to describe her overall mood amid this resurgent series of results. “I have worked hard, I have a good team around me.

“I feel it is a good time, a good time in my career, with my age, with my knowledge, the things that I have achieved. I don’t think I no longer need to prove that I can win a Grand Slam,” that I can become Number 1. This is over Now is the time to forget about all those things that when you are young think: when am I going to win a Grand Slam? When am I going to number 2 or number 1? already gone.

“Of course I want to be in those positions again, but this is no longer the pressure. I did it and I want to do it again. That’s how I feel now.”

Porsche Race to Shenzhen, The Grid: March 15, 2021

The numbers behind Muguruza’s start in 2021 are impressive. She is the most winning player on the tour, with a record of 18-4 in five tournaments, and has done so with heavy draws throughout the year. Three of her four defeats made it to the top 10 of opponents – number 1 Ashleigh Barty, number 2 Naomi Osaka and number 10 Petra Kvitova. In fact, Muguruza’s average rank as an opponent is 41.9 over 22 games, the second highest of any player to have played five or more games this season. Only Victoria Azarenka’s average of 37.8 over five games was more difficult.

In Dubai, Muguruza took three Top 20 wins over three difficult outs. She defeated Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, defeated Aryna Sabalenka for the second consecutive week in a physical three-setter and broke through Elise Mertens’ defense in the semifinals.

Surprise of the week: Barbora Krejcikova

If Muguruza’s triumph in Dubai seemed inevitable, Barbora Krejcikova’s breakthrough week brought the intrigue. The former doubles No. 1 continues to break new ground in her singles career as she dismantled a draw with victories over Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Anastasia Potapova and Jil Teichmann to reach her first WTA 1000 final without losing a set. drop. .

Honor roll

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Spain ruled not only in Dubai, but also in Mexico. Sara Sorribes Tormo captured her first WTA title at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara and took the WTA 250 title with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Eugenie BouchardThe 24-year-old was tested in her first round, beating Greet Minnen in three sets, before beating Leonie Kung, Astra Sharma and her close friend Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals.

The Spaniard continues to make her Top 50 debut by quietly putting in strong hard court results. She made her first WTA 500 quarter-final at the end of last season, as a qualifier in Ostrava, and made another at the start of the season in Abu Dhabi, where she upset Nadia Podoroska in the first round.

Alexa Guarachi and Darija Jurak

A temporary combination for the Middle East swing, Alexa Guarachi and Darija Jurak took home the biggest titles of their respective careers at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Jil Teichmann

For the third week in a row, a Swiss player advanced to the semi-finals or better at a WTA event. Teichmann has made a semi-final at the Adelaide International in two of the past three weeks and now her biggest semi-final in Dubai.

Teichmann was in good shape in her second round win over Doha champion Petra Kvitova, who stopped late in the second set, and followed it up with wins over Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff. Traditionally more comfortable on clay – her two WTA titles in Prague and Palermo underscore this – it is remarkable that Teichmann’s best results of the past two seasons have been achieved on fast outdoor hard courts.

Elise Mertens

The Belgian is a tough out. Mertens made a memorable comeback in the quarter-finals of Dubai against Jessica Pegula. Under 7-5, 5-2, Mertens would save three match points and win the last 11 games of the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-0. After that, Mertens played six match points in her second WTA 1000 semi-final since the restart last summer before finally succumbing to Muguruza, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

How difficult is it to cross the finish line against Mertens? Muguruza’s response said it all:

Jessica Pegula

The American’s loss to Mertens will poke up from match points, but Pegula closed her fantastic start to the season with her first WTA 1000 quarter-final appearance. Now with a career-high No. 33, Pegula is heading home to prepare for the Miami Open based on these set of results:

Yarra Valley Classic: Round of 16

Australian Open: Quarter Final

Qatar Total Open: Semifinal

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Quarter Final

Coco Gauff

The 17-year-old American has found new gear in the past three weeks. Heading to Adelaide International, Gauff had only won back-to-back main draw matches once in her nine previous events. But something clicked in Adelaide, where she reached her first WTA 500 semi-final, and followed that up with her first WTA 1000 quarter-final in Dubai.

Eugenie Bouchard

Still working to make it back into the Top 100, Eugenie Bouchard took a late wildcard in Guadalajara and played great tennis to make it to her eighth WTA final. Flying from Lyon, France, Bouchard landed the night before her match in the first round, working through her fatigue and jet lag to make it to the final with just one lost set. Along the way, she beat Caroline Dolehide, Kaja Juvan, Caty McNally and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, before losing to Sorribes Tormo.

Marie Bouzkova

The affable Czech unwittingly played three games with a coin in her shoe – see above – and was one of the first to congratulate her best friend Sara Sorribes Tormo after her title win. Bouzkova was voted the winner of the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award 2020 by her fellow players and it is never a mystery why.

Notable Tracks:

9: Match points saved by Elise Mertens in Dubai.

115: Barbora Krejcikova’s singles ranking 12 months ago. On Monday she rose to a high number 38 in her career.

2011: The last season in which two Spanish players won a singles title in the same week. That season, Anabel Medina Garrigues Palermo won the same week that Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez Bad Gastein won.

2015: The last time Garbie Muguruza made three finals in a season. In her breakout season, Muguruza made the Wimbledon and Wuhan final before winning the China Open in Beijing.

2016: The last season in which a Spanish player other than Garbie Muguruza won a singles title. That season, Carla Surez Navarro won Doha and Lara Arruabarrena won Seoul.

2018: The last time two Spanish players won a singles or doubles title in the same week. That season in Monterrey, Garbie Muguruza won the singles title in Monterrey and Sara Sorribes Tormo won the doubles title with Naomi Broady.

Photo of the week

Quote of the week: Garbie Muguruza

“I’m zero superstitious. I don’t believe in luck.