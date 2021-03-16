Sports
The Mona Shores hockey team plays confidently, for each other who comes in regionally
MUSKEGON Season 2 kicks off this week for Michigan high school hockey teams with the start of state tournaments at the regional level.
For Mona Shores, the first season this year is one that will go down in history. The 2020-21 regular season will never be forgotten.
With the tragic death of teammate Brennan Dethloff and the uncertainty of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic looming over them, the Sailors rallied and captured a second OK Conference championship in a row.
Last year, Mona Shores won the Fischer Division title in the last weekend of the season. The Sailors repeated the feat by taking the championship in the Baum division on the last weekend of the regular season – a step up from the Fischer division.
I mean, it’s special for this group. They worked hard to win a title last year to come back (to the Baum division) this year. That’s been a goal of theirs, ours, since day one, said Mona Shores coach Chris Benedict. They did the job and got it done. It was a bit like last year. We had to beat Lowell-Caledonia (3-1) on Friday evening to place a conference, another close game like last year with Hudsonville (last year).
I’m just happy for the boys. They have put in the work and are doing it the right way.
However, Mona Shores (13-2-1) is hungry for more.
26
The Sailors are transitioning to the state tournament single-elimination format. Their tournament route kicks off Wednesday at 5:00 PM at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo against the winner of tonight’s Division 2 regional opener between Reeths-Puffer (2-9-1) and the Portage Muskies (4-9).
Reeths-Puffer is a co-op team consisting of Montague, Muskegon Catholic Central, North Muskegon and Whitehall, while Portage is this season a cooperative between arch-rivals Portage Central and Portage Northern.
On the other side of the standings is the unbeaten Byron Center (14-0) and the cooperative team Forest Hills Eastern-Forest Hills Northern (8-6-2), which tied Mona Shores 2-2 on Saturday. The Sailors did not face Byron Center this season.
The regional final is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
I am clearly confident. I love our team and I think we have a great group of guys, not only in terms of skill, but as individuals. It’s probably the closest team I’ve ever been a part of, Benedict said.
Mona Shores has made a two-year climb after a two-year dip. The Sailors went 6-20-1 in both 2017-18 and 2018/19 with just one win per conference.
They bounced back in a big way last year with an 18-9 season that ended in the Division 2 regional final with a 6-1 defeat to Traverse City Central.
That match was on March 4. Eight days later, the high school hockey season ended before the state champion could be crowned the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state tournament is back and the Sailors have been through a lot, but they are ready. At the same time, Benedict marvels at what his players have achieved given the circumstances and how they have stuck together as brothers.
It’s been a whirlwind of a season and I get the opportunity to (reflect) especially when I’m updating the standings in the dressing room. Ill sit there and I’m just so impressed with these guys, just gather around each other with how successful they’ve been and just do it for each other, he said.
It’s just been an incredible journey. I know these guys are chewing hard to get back to the rink every day.
REGIONAL HOCKEY SCHEDULE
Division 1 at Grffs IceHouse (hosted by Rockford)
Tuesday, March 16: Grand Haven vs. Traverse City St. Francis, 5 pm; Traverse City West vs. Grand Rapids Northview, 7:30 PM
Thursday March 18: Rockford vs. Grand Haven / Traverse City St. Francis Winner, 5pm; Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Traverse City West / Grand Rapids Northview winner, 7.30pm
Saturday March 20: Championship, 5 p.m.
Division 2 at Wings Stadium (hosted by Portage Northern)
Monday March 15: Reeths-Puffer vs. Portage, 6:00 pm
Wednesday, March 17: Mona Shores vs. Reeths-Puffer / Portage winner, 5pm; Forest Hills Eastern-Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center, 7:30 PM
Saturday March 20: Championship, 1 p.m.
More coverage:
The Mona Shores hockey team faced many setbacks, but close-knit Sailors continue to rise
Mona Shores, Grand Rapids Christian hockey players honor fallen brother in opener
I can almost feel him with me: high school hockey coaches, teammates remember Brennan Dethloff
Family mourns death of son they believe was pushed to the limit by quitting sports in high school
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]