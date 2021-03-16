The Mona Shores hockey team plays confidently, for each other who comes in regionally

MUSKEGON Season 2 kicks off this week for Michigan high school hockey teams with the start of state tournaments at the regional level.

For Mona Shores, the first season this year is one that will go down in history. The 2020-21 regular season will never be forgotten.

With the tragic death of teammate Brennan Dethloff and the uncertainty of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic looming over them, the Sailors rallied and captured a second OK Conference championship in a row.

Last year, Mona Shores won the Fischer Division title in the last weekend of the season. The Sailors repeated the feat by taking the championship in the Baum division on the last weekend of the regular season – a step up from the Fischer division.

I mean, it’s special for this group. They worked hard to win a title last year to come back (to the Baum division) this year. That’s been a goal of theirs, ours, since day one, said Mona Shores coach Chris Benedict. They did the job and got it done. It was a bit like last year. We had to beat Lowell-Caledonia (3-1) on Friday evening to place a conference, another close game like last year with Hudsonville (last year).

I’m just happy for the boys. They have put in the work and are doing it the right way.

However, Mona Shores (13-2-1) is hungry for more.

26 Hockey team Mona Shores remains unbeaten in 6-3 win over Lowell-Caledonia Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Sailors are transitioning to the state tournament single-elimination format. Their tournament route kicks off Wednesday at 5:00 PM at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo against the winner of tonight’s Division 2 regional opener between Reeths-Puffer (2-9-1) and the Portage Muskies (4-9).

Reeths-Puffer is a co-op team consisting of Montague, Muskegon Catholic Central, North Muskegon and Whitehall, while Portage is this season a cooperative between arch-rivals Portage Central and Portage Northern.

On the other side of the standings is the unbeaten Byron Center (14-0) and the cooperative team Forest Hills Eastern-Forest Hills Northern (8-6-2), which tied Mona Shores 2-2 on Saturday. The Sailors did not face Byron Center this season.

The regional final is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

I am clearly confident. I love our team and I think we have a great group of guys, not only in terms of skill, but as individuals. It’s probably the closest team I’ve ever been a part of, Benedict said.

Mona Shores has made a two-year climb after a two-year dip. The Sailors went 6-20-1 in both 2017-18 and 2018/19 with just one win per conference.

They bounced back in a big way last year with an 18-9 season that ended in the Division 2 regional final with a 6-1 defeat to Traverse City Central.

That match was on March 4. Eight days later, the high school hockey season ended before the state champion could be crowned the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state tournament is back and the Sailors have been through a lot, but they are ready. At the same time, Benedict marvels at what his players have achieved given the circumstances and how they have stuck together as brothers.

It’s been a whirlwind of a season and I get the opportunity to (reflect) especially when I’m updating the standings in the dressing room. Ill sit there and I’m just so impressed with these guys, just gather around each other with how successful they’ve been and just do it for each other, he said.

It’s just been an incredible journey. I know these guys are chewing hard to get back to the rink every day.

REGIONAL HOCKEY SCHEDULE

Division 1 at Grffs IceHouse (hosted by Rockford)

Tuesday, March 16: Grand Haven vs. Traverse City St. Francis, 5 pm; Traverse City West vs. Grand Rapids Northview, 7:30 PM

Thursday March 18: Rockford vs. Grand Haven / Traverse City St. Francis Winner, 5pm; Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Traverse City West / Grand Rapids Northview winner, 7.30pm

Saturday March 20: Championship, 5 p.m.

Division 2 at Wings Stadium (hosted by Portage Northern)

Monday March 15: Reeths-Puffer vs. Portage, 6:00 pm

Wednesday, March 17: Mona Shores vs. Reeths-Puffer / Portage winner, 5pm; Forest Hills Eastern-Forest Hills Northern vs. Byron Center, 7:30 PM

Saturday March 20: Championship, 1 p.m.

