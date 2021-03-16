Union High School among venues to host individual wrestling tournament





UNION, NJ – Union High School is one of the venues announced by the NJSIAA (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) that will host individual state wrestling tournaments. “We are once again delighted to welcome both the boys and girls wrestling region,” said Linda Ionta, Union Athletic Director. “Union’s long tradition of hosting NJSIAA’s wrestling events continues even in these crazy times.” On April 3, Union High School will host the Girls Regional North Tournament and April 17-18, the Boys Regional North II Tournament will be held at the school. Sign up for the Union newsletter Our newsletter contains the local news you can rely on. You have successfully subscribed to the TAPinto Union Newsletter. “I am pleased that the student athletes have the opportunity to participate in a championship event,” added Ionta. Tournament sites and dates are: Girls Regional, April 3 North – Union High School South – Williamstown High School Finals girls, April 10 Phillipsburg High School Boys Regional, April 17-18 North I – Mount Olive High School North II – Union High School Central – Hunterdon Central High school South – Cherry Hill East High School Boys State Finals, April 24-25 Phillipsburg High School “We are extremely grateful to our member schools – Union, Williamstown, Mount Olive, Hunterdon Central, Cherry Hill East and Phillipsburg high schools – who are opening their doors to help organize different segments of this year’s individual state tournament,” said Colleen Maguire, COO of NJSIAA. “These schools have done everything in their power to serve the wrestling community and our student athletes. They deserve our heartfelt thanks. “ “While some locations have the capacity to accommodate a limited number of parents / guardians, this is not the case for all locations. To ensure consistency, the regional events for both boys and girls will be closed to all members of the audience, including parents. Only participants, coaches, officials and the necessary tournament personnel are admitted to the schools for the regional events, “said Maguire.” Coaches have also told us that they want to reduce the risk, keep their wrestlers safe and healthy and To avoid illness or quarantine. We are optimistic that two parents or guardians for each participant can attend the Phillipsburg High School State Final.







