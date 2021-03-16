The renovated Bryan Davis Indoor Cricket Center has opened in Queen’s Park Oval





Sport Andrew Gioannetti

The renovated indoor nets at the Bryan Davis Indoor Cricket Center, in Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. – SUREASH CHOLAI CRICKET legend Bryan Davis’ contribution to the sport was immortalized on Monday with the unveiling of a plaque at the newly renovated Brian Davis Indoor Cricket Center in Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. The facelift of the training facility, which consists of three fields enclosed by nets, was completed with the help of the Prime Minister’s Office of Sports and Culture Fund. It was originally completed in 2011 and was used by Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and other club cricketers until repairs were made during the course of the Covid19 pandemic. Administrators have said cricket players from outside the club are still welcome to train there. During the unveiling, QPCC President Dr. Nigel Camacho: “TT, both due to government foresight and QPCC’s continued success, now boasts two world-class cricket venues and as such makes the country an attractive destination for hosting major cricket tournaments and (Cricket West Indies) tours, as will be the case later this year when TT and West Indies host Test and T20 matches against Pakistan. He said there was a good crop of young talent at the club and said he hopes it will continue the tradition of producing world-class players. “Just yesterday,” he said, “QPCC had five players in the victorious 11 to win the third ODI over Sri Lanka. Yes, five players from one club. “We hope that through future collaboration in a similar way, through a joint venture, we can work together to improve the facilities to continue to produce world-class athletes not only in tennis, but also football, hockey, squash and table tennis. sports. “ Continuing to showcase the club’s successes, Camacho added, “There has been at least one QPCC player in 12 of the 13 IPL finals since 2008, an incredible stat. Sure, our retired cricket manager, Bryan Davis , whose name graces this facility, deserves recognition.) for contributing to this. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos