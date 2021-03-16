Whoever stood in week 1 for a long time asked to take a look at week 2

Straight from the Bay Area Preps HQ newsletter. Sign Up here for free

Mount Vistas Gavin Cribb stood on Acalanes’ field on Saturday evening, no doubt exhausted after four grueling quarters. The senior had just played a soccer game with just 21 teammates. He carried 30 times, ran over 200 yards, threw a touchdown pass and defended.

His team lost.

But in this long-delayed and shortened high school football season in California, Cribbs’ comments after playing underscored how kids across the state feel about finally playing again.

He was grateful to you. Twenty of his teammates wide receivers and defensive backs didn’t get a chance to play on Saturday. They were home due to coronavirus contact tracking, one of the safety measures this spring as teams try to navigate during the pandemic.

Cribb and the Mustangs faced a steep challenge against an Acalanes team with a refined attack and a talented quarterback.

Brady Huchingson threw four touchdown passes for Acalanes, the latter giving the Dons a 19-point lead late in the third quarter.

But it was not discouraged, according to Monte Vistas. The Mustangs kept playing and even gave themselves a chance to win in the last four minutes.

Acalanes held on to 33-27, a triumph that both sides will remember in a good way for a while.

It’s unreal, Cribb said. I really didn’t think I would get such a senior year. Just to be out here is a blessing. I am grateful for everything. We’ve probably cut off the season four times now. You just have to be grateful for everything we get.

Campo-Freedom: Great Plays Everywhere ‘

Campolindos Kevin Macy has coached football for years. He has won many major competitions, including a few state championships.

Listening to him, he described the emotional twists and turns of his teams 27-23 victory over Freedom after 15 months without football, illustrating why coaches have been pushing so hard to get a season this spring.

Here’s what he said:

Freedom was great. They made these special commemorative tickets for the game. Things happened in the game that we have never seen in Campo games, the wild nature of it all.

We put them in the 10 three times. One of them, we drove down the field to maybe the 15 yard line and we threw a simple little loop screen. The quarterback kind of led it out onto the field, collision, a kid picks it off and all of a sudden it’s a running race.

Our run-back that was on the other side of the field – it was like an 85-meter race – pushes the kid out by the 1-meter line. In the end we put them there. We have never seen it intercepted until Campo’s football history.

The swings were too emotional. There was nothing stable in that game. They were great plays everywhere. You couldn’t find any stability or comfort because the swings were so erratic.

I’m sure so much is because we hadn’t played a football game in 15 months, let alone leagues and camps.

Jacob Griessel threw four TD passes for Campolindo, two against Maxwell Weaver, which ended with four catches for 92 yards. Dillan Thoms ran 132 meters and a TD in 20 carriers.

For freedom, Tyler Lepolo caught two touchdown passes from Les Callen Charles Goines ran for a touchdown and DeNiro Killian Jr. and Greg Allen each intercepted a pass.

Quotes of the weekend

Capuchinos Nishimoto: Kickoff nerves

I suspect Capuchinos Isaac Nishimoto will tell stories for years about that night at San Mateo High in March 2021, when he pulled back the opening stair of his first varsity match from 84 yards for a touchdown. The junior scored another TD when Capuchino opened the pandemic-shortened season with a 35-14 win. And thank Nishimoto for his blunt honesty about how he felt at kick-off.

I’m not going to lie, I was pooping myself a little bit there, he said. I was super nervous.

De La Salle-St. Marys: Fortunately ugly

From La Salles Justin Alumbaugh, one of the coaches who led the charge to convince state officials to give football a chance, offered a great one-liner following his teams’ slow 35-27 victory over St. Marys-Stockton on Saturday night in Concord.

This is the happiest I’ve been for a truly ugly game in the history of my life, said Alumbaugh.

Weekend stars

– Jack Quigley and Caden Ridley, San Ramon Valley: Quigleys’ TD pass to Ridley with 52 seconds to go lifted the Wolves past Las Lomas 35-28.

– Omari Taylor, Clayton Valley Charter: Scored two touchdowns to lead the reigning state champion Ugly Eagles to a 20-15 victory in Inderkum-Sacramento.

– Devon Rivers, Heritage: Brother of former Freedom star Ronnie Rivers, he rushed to 267 yards in 20 carriers and scored four touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Granada.

– Teddy Booras, California: Went for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 63-33 win over Dublin.

– Shaun Smith, Livermore: Threw for one touchdown and scored on a sneak when Livermore Foothill moved 14-13.

– Brady Huchingson, Acalanes: Threw four touchdown passes to propel the Dons past Monte Vista 33-27.

Teddy Purcell and Andrew Latu, Sacred Heart Prep: Purcell threw three touchdown passes and Latu ran three touchdowns to lead the Gators past Aragon 49-12.

– Nico Torrez and Mekhi Norfleet, De La Salle: Both ran for over 100 yards in the Spartans 35-27 victory over St. Marys-Stockton.

Preparing the Best of Bay Area News Groups

If you sign up for a digital plan when prompted in a story, here’s some of the business work you’ll get, in addition to game coverage:

– How to transport a high school soccer team during COVID-19: After more than two decades of high school athletics, Steve Sell still remembers that bus ride back from Terra Nova. By then Sell, the head coach of Aragon High in San Mateo, took his seat after a preseason scrimmage when a sophomore tapped him on the shoulder behind him. Coach Sell, are all bus rides like this? Wow this is pretty good. That was in 2013. The player, Dillan Lovell, had long since graduated. This season, many players in the Bay Area will not get the same opportunity to make those memories, even though they are enjoying the chance to take the field for the first time in 15 months. The COVID-19 pandemic means more games will be played nearby, and health guidelines discourage the use of buses or carpools. It will be completely different, Sell said. Read the rest of Evan Webecks’ story here.

Why doctors are concerned about injuries, not just COVID when returning from prep to California: Beyond the masks, the disinfectant, the logistical nightmares of this shortened spring season, there’s one more thing that occupies most California high school coaches. How do they protect their players from injuries after such a long layoff? Time gone can lead to an increase in overuse injuries and more serious acutely traumatic injuries, such as anterior cruciate ligament tears, said Dr. Kevin Shea, the director of sports medicine at Stanford Childrens. Dr. Nirav Pandya, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at UC San Francisco, said injuries would be the inevitable result of bringing back sports so quickly. In response, many Bay Area high school football teams have adjusted their workout routines and taken other measures, such as limits on playtime steps that could help reduce risk, the doctors agreed. I think the concerns are justified, Shea said. When people ramp up their activity, they are more likely to have overuse injuries, tendonitis, aches, pains, other things. but also acute injuries that are likely to be more serious. Read the rest of Webecks’ story here.

Basketball coaches say testing won’t be an obstacle for California pre-athletes, here’s why: Californias demand that student athletes in some sports be tested for COVID-19 in order to play during the pandemic, could either be seen as a safe and revolutionary way back to the playing field or another tricky step that could prevent children from doing so. spring play. Bay Area basketball coaches were increasingly optimistic during a video conference Monday night over the prospect of a successful surveillance testing campaign, the first in the country for high school athletes with the help of a private provider who has said it is capable of conducting tests. to perform for all athletes. in California for free. I was worried we wouldn’t be able to continue the momentum, but the past week was even greater, said Randy Bessolo, the boys’ basketball coach at University High in San Francisco and a founder of the Bay Area Basketball Coach Alliance. We have a pad to play immediately when we test. Read the rest of Webecks’ story here.

Elsewhere

– As reported by the Southern California Newspaper Group, St. John Bosco got a real test in his first football game since claiming the state and mythical national championships 15 months ago, falling behind at the start of the showdown with a visit to Sierra Canyon before taking the lead in the second half and driving off to a 42-21 triumph Saturday night. Southern California News Group report

– In the Sacramento area, Folsom, ranked second by the Sacramento Bee, found a new quarterback star in a win over the paper’s No. 1 team, Oak Ridge. Sacramento Bee report

This week on the Bay Area News Groups websites

(Mercury News & East Bay Times

Tuesday: Bay Area News Groups New Top 25 Football Rankings.

Wednesday: Mike Lefkow & Darren Sabedra make their Week 2 picks and reveal their Week 1 results.

Thursday: Sample from week 2, plus the full schedule.

Friday Saturday: Game coverage, roundups and photos.

Sunday: Weekend Scoreboard, How the Top 25 Fared.

Next up: early look at week 2

(Rankings are the past weeks)

No. 7 Monte Vista at No. 1 De La Salle, Saturday, 7 pm

Freedom at No. 2 Pittsburg, Friday 7pm

No. 3 Serra at No. 4 Valley Christian, Friday, 7 p.m.

California at No. 6 Clayton Valley Charter, Saturday, 7pm

Bishop ODowd at No. 8 San Ramon Valley, Saturday, 7:00 PM

San Benito at No. 12 St. Francis, Saturday, 6 pm

No. 13 Half Moon Bay at No. 20 Menlo-Atherton, Friday, 7pm

Milpitas at No. 15 Los Gatos, Friday 7pm

Palo Alto at No. 16 Wilcox, Friday, 7pm

No. 18 Las Lomas in Acalanes, Saturday, 7 pm

Mitty at No. 19 The Kings Academy, Friday 7pm

No. 25 Bellarmine at Central Catholic, Friday 7 p.m.

Note: Given the flexibility with COVID-19 testing and contact tracking, matchups can be canceled or postponed at any time. Most schools admit some family members.