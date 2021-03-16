Sports
Hockey rivals Bishop Canevin, Chartiers Valley unite for a special cause | Trib HSSN
By:
Monday, March 15, 2021 | 1:04 PM
For Bishop Canevin’s hockey team, the curiosity for a picture on the wall led to a heartwarming fundraiser and a great night of outdoor hockey.
On February 15, the Crusaders and Chartiers Valley skated to a 4-4 tie on the South Park outdoor track.
The game was played in honor of Lance Cpl. Ryan Kovacicek, a former hockey player of Bishop Canevin who was murdered in 2005 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The game grossed $ 1,600.
“The kids saw a picture of Kovacicek in his crusader uniform in our trophy case and started asking questions about him,” said Bishop Canevin hockey coach Eric Glover. “The kids took the initiative to turn the offside into an attempt to raise money for (the Crabtree-Kovacicek Veterans House) in Washington.”
While the cause was great, the event almost didn’t take place due to problems with the South Park outdoor track.
“Hats off to South Park officials for their efforts to make this event happen,” said Glover. “The rink faces some provincial issues and they said no at first.”
This wasn’t just Bishop Canevin’s thing. With the fundraising efforts attached to it, the Chartiers Valley players were all-in too.
“Of course the event honors Ryan Kovacicek, a Marine and former player with Bishop Canevin,” said Chartiers Valley coach Paul Bonetti. “This is something that I personally feel very strongly about, and we are proud and honored to help with this cause. We are very grateful to Bishop Canevin for this collaboration. “
Kovacicek’s mother and sister were in attendance.
The first-place exhibition match between two teams also provided a break from the rigors of a heavily regular season for the Colts and Crusaders.
“First of all, our players loved this event,” said Bonetti. “I think both teams do. It was a perfect winter afternoon and the bad weather lasted until just after our match ended. I think as coaches we push our players and put the emphasis on winning every night during the regular season, and it’s a lot of fun to break up the season with an exhibition. Without the pressure to win, the game becomes a reward and all our players get a good Ice Age while worrying less about the final outcome of the game.
“This game ended in a draw, and I don’t think anyone was upset or disappointed. It was pure fun. “
This was the second year in a row that the two programs played an exhibition game, something Bonetti would like to see continue.
Chartiers Valley and Bishop Canevin have a deep-rooted rivalry and a decades-long history. When I played in the 1980s, the two schools routinely competed for first place in our standings and our matches were fought intensely in front of hundreds of fans, ”he said. “Because we are no longer in the same classification, I appreciate seeing these two schools play against each other. So as much as it is fun for the kids, I enjoy it just as much. This event is a great way to get these two legendary programs back together on the ice. “
Glover is happy with his crusaders playing on the ice while at the top of the Class B standings, but he is more proud of their efforts in this event and other fundraisers.
“We have some really wonderful kids here with Bishop Canevin,” Glover said. “They found out that this graduate of Bishop Canevin needed a wheelchair and they raised the money for the lady to buy a new wheelchair.”
The Crusaders hockey team also took part in a food campaign for the Coraopolis food bank and plans to continue to donate their time by distributing the food as needed.
